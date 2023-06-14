In June, we observe Headache and Migraine Awareness Month, a time to recognize that many are living with this most common nervous system disorder. We have all had a headache here and there, however, for several the headaches might worsen and develop into a migraine.
Symptoms such as sensitivities to light, smell, and sound are triggers of migraines, but believe it or not, many migraine symptoms are triggered by food or an individual’s diet.
Migraine symptoms can begin as early as 4 days before a headache. Irritability and frequent yawning are some signs that a migraine attack will be starting soon.
Most migraines begin with a dull steady ache that leads to throbbing and pulsating pain in the forehead and on the sides of the head.
The pain can linger for 4-72 hours depending on if medication is used to ease the pain.
Food Triggers of Migraines -Some food -specific triggers can cause a migraine attack.
• Alcohol — especially red wine
• Chocolate
• Citrus Fruit-natural acid
• Aspartame Sweetener
• Cheese and Yogurt
• Caffeine (Coffee)
• Tyramine containing foods such as beans
• Monosodium glutamate (MSG) — found in soups and sauces
• Sulfites, such as in processed meats, like bacon, ham, sausage
Making some changes to your diet to minimize the chance of a migraine is the best way. Try keeping a food journal of all meals and snacks throughout the day. Slowly limit foods that may trigger a migraine to help determine the cause of an attack. Always make sure to stay hydrated and avoid skipping meals. Keep the same daily meal routine and enjoy 6 smaller meals throughout the day instead of larger ones.
If you have made some of the suggested changes and have continued to suffer with migraines, contact your healthcare provider for a migraine relief plan.