There are certain foods that emanate from experiences, like family traditions of grilling veggie kabobs, burgers with grilled onions at annual summer barbeques or the sweet taste of biting into a juicy piece of watermelon after a long day at the pool or beach. These experiences cultivate cravings that leave us wanting more, and ultimately recreate the feelings those memories instilled in us.
When it comes to increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, parents can play on the emotional connection that comes with eating certain fruits and veggies by creating moments that trigger feelings or craving those experiences that will instill habits in children that could last a lifetime.
People tend to do things that they enjoy. That’s obvious. What’s less obvious is that the causality works in the other direction too. People will come to enjoy things that they do, even if they don’t enjoy them at first. Both sides of this relationship are important for understanding fruit and vegetable consumption and for informing efforts to increase it.
Let’s not forget “taste is king”. Everyone in the food industry knows this, and yet consumers often complain about the taste experiences of vegetables, and to a lesser extent, fruits. Because fruits and vegetables are healthy, we sometimes lower our taste expectations and assume that others should too, but for children it’s hard to give up on taste. And children may experience taste differently than adults do.
Easy things are more likely to become habits because they are more likely to be repeated. What is “easy” food preparation for an experienced chef is very different from what is easy for a young parent who themselves didn’t grow up cooking and who has very limited time and resources for food preparation. Things do get easier over time, but only once they are easy will they be repeated in a habit-like manner.
Besides the intrinsic rewards of good taste and positive emotion, there are other ways to directly reward fruit and vegetable consumption, and there is research showing that they are effective. Praise for fruit and vegetable consumption has been shown to be effective with young children. Praise may be particularly important when children are trying new fruits and vegetables as it has been shown to increase both consumption and liking among children.
