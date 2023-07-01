This Independence Day, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC, (Blood Alcohol Content) program, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) want to remind drivers that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
No matter how people choose to celebrate Independence Day, do it safely and always have a sober ride. Anyone under the influence of alcohol that chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle not only puts everyone on the road in danger, but also themselves.
Fourth of July festivities often start early in the day and go into the evening or late at night, causing more cars to be on the roads at night. Texas, in 2022, had 42 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July Fourth holiday period. Forty percent (17) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes and 23 people were seriously injured. Many of the drivers arrested for drunk driving on the Fourth of July have likely been drinking alcohol throughout the day.
at various planned gatherings.
Watch UR BAC’s goal is for everyone to enjoy red, white, and blue in their flags, fireworks, and family gatherings — not in their rear-view mirror. The only way to prevent this is to never drink and drive.
This Fourth of July, the Watch UR BAC program, NHTSA, and TXDOT urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If planning on drinking, plan how to safely travel without driving.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension reminds drivers to follow these tips for a safe night on the roads:
• Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive — even if after only one alcoholic beverage. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• Suspect a motorist on the road is driving drunk or intoxicated? Contact local law enforcement immediately.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
For more information, contact: Ben Smith, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC program, by phone: 979-321-5236; or email: Ben.smith@ag.tamu.edu. Website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.