Mowing is perhaps the most common cultural practice performed in most landscapes. When performed properly, mowing is used to maintain a particular turfgrass height and appearance that supports a specific use and aesthetic expectation. It is important to remember that while turfgrasses evolved to tolerate mowing, this practice is still a stress that has the potential to compromise overall turfgrass health and vigor. Therefore, it is important to take steps to adopt appropriate mowing practices that support the overall health of the grass.
Two factors determine the appropriate height of cut for any lawn; the species of grass and the use of the area. A general guideline for mowing heights here is 2 inches for bermudagrass, centipede, and zoysia, and 3 inches for St. Augustine. It is important not to mow too low as taller blades produce more food and deeper roots which in turn leads to more drought tolerance, more shade tolerance, more wear tolerance, less erosion, and better water infiltration.
As a general rule of thumb, no more than 1/3 of the grass should be removed at any one time. For example, if your intended mowing height is 2”, then you would need to mow before the plant has exceeded 3” in order not to “scalp” the turf. Appropriate mowing frequency is determined by the rate of growth. Several factors including temperature, precipitation, light, and nutrient management will impact the rate of turfgrass growth throughout the year. Remember that supplemental nitrogen (N), though generally beneficial to turfgrass growth, will encourage faster growth that may not be appropriate for areas that will be mowed less frequently. Nitrogen applications should, therefore, be partially determined by management capabilities.
During peak periods of growth for warm-season grasses, more frequent mowing (sometimes twice a week) may be required to prevent turfgrass scalping. Scalping is the excessive removal of leafy green growth from lawns resulting in injury to the grass. It is important to remember that plants require adequate leaf tissue for photosynthesis and energy production (all leaves are solar panels after all). Excessive removal of leaf tissue through scalping can be detrimental to turfgrass health, as it limits the plant’s ability to produce adequate energy to sustain growth. When turfgrass is mowed too infrequently, scalping is more likely to occur. When lawns become unavoidably overgrown, consider gradually lowering the height of the grass over time to prevent the removal of more than 1/3 total height in a single mowing.
It is beneficial to mulch or recycle turfgrass clippings generated from mowing. Turfgrass clippings are generally 2-4 percent nitrogen and, when recycled back into the lawn, can reduce the need for supplemental nitrogen fertilizer by up to half. Anybody remember the “Don’t Bag It” program? Mowed clippings should be evenly dispersed across a lawn. Avoid creating rows or piles of clippings, as this can damage underlying turf by restricting sunlight and water.
For more information, see “Mowing Recommendations for Warm-Season Grasses” under publications on the Aggie Turf website (aggieturf.tamu.edu).
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.