Although I went to school to become a horticulturist, I was born a naturalist and live to piddle, ponder and ply on the wild side of things. If you too love nature and want to learn more and contribute to her well-being, consider becoming a Master Naturalist.
Started in 1997, the Texas Master Naturalist program includes 48 local chapters in 213 counties. They are developing well-informed volunteers who bring natural resource education, outreach and service to communities throughout Texas.
What makes the work of a Master Naturalist so important is that they are not only individuals who love nature and offer their time but are also trained naturalists with specialized knowledge of different ecosystems, species, habitats and environmental demands.
Their skilled volunteers work with communities and organizations across the state to implement youth outreach programs, lead local natural resource conservation efforts, and help operate parks, nature centers, and natural areas.
The Texas Master Naturalist organization is sponsored and funded by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Since the organization’s founding in 1997, it has impacted more than 229,000 acres of wildlife and native plant habitats, contributed more than 6.2 million hours of service, and reached more than six million Texas residents. These volunteer efforts are estimated to be worth more than $102 million to the state of Texas.
In Texas, this partnership between the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department along with over 400 different local partners, has resulted in a unique master volunteer organization that includes 12,800 certified volunteers.
If you would like to join their ranks, the Texas Master Naturalist program will be offering more than 40 hours of classroom training along with in-the-field experience in the 2022 training class starting Jan. 25, 2022. Tuition is due with the application and will be $150 per person.
All instructors and guides are recognized experts in their fields. They ask trainees to volunteer 40 hours on approved activities and attend eight additional hours of advanced training within one calendar year to certify initially as a Texas Master Naturalist. Space is limited and applications will be accepted in the order they are received.
Because of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of conditions at the start of classes, things can change. However, plans are for in-person classes to be held at the Tyler Nature Center, 11942 FM 848 in Tyler, 75707.
Located just east of the City of Tyler on a pastoral 82-acre natural area, the new regional center is surrounded by wetlands, grasslands, forested areas, and ponds which, working together, provide rich habitat for native plants and animals. With its beautiful natural areas and trails, the center is the perfect place for a naturalist to learn, work, and play.
There may be some classes and chapter meetings held virtually.
In either case, classes will meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. from Jan. 25 through April. There will be four Saturday field trips that are usually highlights of the class. Schedules will be available by the start of classes.
Applications are being accepted now. An application can be found on their website at https://txmn.org/etwd/. For more information, contact Beverly Guthrie at finwren@sbcglobal.net.
(Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com), and follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens.” More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.)