History will come alive Saturday during the 33rd annual Heritage Syrup Festival in downtown Henderson.
The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Depot Museum grounds and within the 10-block area around Heritage Square in the National Register Historic Downtown District.
The event includes folk art demonstrations, exhibitors, carousel rides, sawmill demonstrations, an antique and classic car exhibit, square dancers and cloggers.
The highlight of the festival is the syrup-making demonstration on the grounds of the Depot Museum, where syrup makers operate the museum’s antique mule-powered equipment to produce old-fashioned cane syrup.
Depot Museum Director Vickie Armstrong said the syrup festival was born following a desire to draw tourism to Henderson.
“The former director decided to make syrup because they had a donation of a cane crusher and they got a pan and mules and the next thing you know, they were having the first annual syrup festival,” she said. “And it has grown … to be so full that we came into an agreement with the city to put retail downtown and here on our museum grounds it’s all about the history and education.”
Armstrong said the festival will include about 15-20 food vendors on the grounds of the museum.
"And we will have music all throughout the day,” she said.
Festivalgoers can browse the different booths downtown, which include arts and crafts, food and retail. There also will be entertainment throughout the day. A hayride shuttle ($2 per person) will be available for transportation between the Depot Museum and Heritage Square.
The Henderson Civic Theatre will have performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
About 40 folk artists will be on hand demonstrating their work on the Depot grounds.
“So, they’re demonstrating woodcarving or spinning or weaving or broom making, but the big hit is the folk art of syrup making,” Armstrong said. “What we do is keep history alive with our folk artist demonstrations and it teaches the younger generation.”