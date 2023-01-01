Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life.
Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
Founder VonGretshun Gross, of Tyler, kicked things off by sharing her personal experience and challenges with mental health. The certified holistic life coach, motivational speaker and mental health advocate told attendees about how she survived a suicide atttempt and was admitted to a behavioral health facility twice.
Her mental health began to spiral when her first-born grandson died at just 2 months old. Bryson was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, which is a condition that affects the bones, easily causing fractures. He was born with 27 fractures, not including the injuries he sustained in utero.
It was a painful season for the family, including Gross’ daughter who was 16 at the time.
Gross said she attempted suicide by taking 55 Xanax pills and was soon admitted to a behavioral health clinic.
“But I didn’t take it seriously at that time,” she said. A year later, she was still struggling emotionally and decided to admit herself to the facility once again. This time, she promised God she’d take advantage of all the resources it offered and allow herself to face her trauma and heal.
“I was still hurting, not getting any better and I knew I needed help,” said Gross, a nurse of 18 years.
After a five-day stay, Gross was released on New Year’s Eve 2018 and had a whole new perspective on life that led her to start Surviving on Purpose.
“I came out no longer just existing, but I came out to live,” she said. “I came out a survivor with a purpose to fight. I realized that I was dealing with something much deeper and I needed to go beyond the surface. I realized I had been dealing with anxiety and depression most of my life.”
Mental illnesses aren’t often talked about or recognized within the African-American community, she said, and now part of her goal with her ministry is to break that generational curse and remove the stigma.
Gross welcomed three guest speakers to share their own challenges, including Amori Mitchell, Nzinga Darnell and Laquetia Crawford-Kellum.
‘Different seasons for different reasons’
Mitchell, who is a nurse and does social justice work, spoke about her battle with a miscarriage, grief and a toxic relationship. Through her testimony, she encouraged the crowd to trust God’s plan for each of their lives.
“We don’t know what the highs and lows of life will be,” she said. “It’s different seasons for different reasons. Imagine if you knew all the good stuff and all the bad stuff and tried to change it. Anytime you interfere with God, we know how that goes. Sometimes we gotta go through it to get through it.”
Speaking on the last day of 2022, Mitchell also spoke about embarking on a new journey and season. She referred to 2 Corinthians 5:17 which reads, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”
Overcoming grief: ‘My son died so I could live’
The next speaker was Darnell, whose son died of cancer at 3 years old. She shared her testimony of being kicked out of her home at age 16 and living and working on the streets. She did anything for fast cash and was living for materialistic things, she said.
“I was worshiping gold, jewelry, cars,” she said. “The enemy will give you what you want to keep you in that bondage.”
When she got pregnant and had her son, she thought that was God’s purpose for her life. But she saw a vision of her child, 3 years old, in a casket and heard God tell her she wouldn’t have him for long and needed to make the most of his time on Earth.
Her baby was diagnosed with cancer after his first birthday.
“Those were the coldest words I ever heard in my life,” she said.
She started growing closer to God but was angry with him after her son died at 3 years old on Nov. 7, 2018.
“The enemy told me to kill myself,” she said. “Right when I put my finger on the trigger, God talked to me. He said, ‘Daughter, what are you doing? …. Come to my side, I have so much more in store for you.’ I put down the gun and cried.”
She said her son died so that she could live.
In 2019, she gained a platform and began sharing her story as a motivational speaker in order to help others and bring them to God.
“God changed my tempo, my tune, my thoughts – he changed everything,” she said. “I ran from my calling all my life. I’ve been through some things, but it made me the soldier who I am for God today.”
Before the final speaker closed out the conference, psalmist Kamaha Devereaux got on the mic and sang her song “You,” which is all about living for and serving God. She then introduced Crawford-Kellum, whose story had many in tears.
‘Prison didn’t break me; prison made me’
Crawford-Kellum served time in prison for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against her son’s father.
“I was dealing with a man I had no business dealing with,” she said, explaining that he had a wife she didn’t know about. “... I was in too deep.”
The charge came after an incident in 2006.
“We were at his job, she was there too, he lied, and I was furious. He was trying to leave, and I got in my car, and I knew that if I rammed my car hard enough in the back of his SUV, it would push him into (Highway) 271 into oncoming traffic – and that’s what I did. By the grace of God, when the truck hit him on the driver’s side, he jumped to the passenger side so he wouldn’t get hit. But what if? And I think about that now, what if he did get killed? I wouldn’t be here today.”
For the crime, she was given five years adjudicated probation, but she said she didn’t take it seriously enough.
“I played the system. I thought, ‘hey, I can get by not doing these community service hours,’” Crawford-Kellum said. “I was supposed to get off probation June 2012 … but God had other plans.”
She violated her probation that last month because she wasn’t doing her community service, and was soon sentenced to four years in prison.
In prison, God called her to do a 30-day fast from sodas and sweets, which she said were her sources of comfort while being locked up.
“I knew what God would do for me,” she said. “On that 30th day after I completed my fast, I got approved for my first parole. And then I knew why He wanted me to do 30 days. It was all in His plan.”
She prayed a lot while serving time and even took a restaurant management class because she thought she’d never be able to get a job she truly wanted and would have to resort to working in fast food, she said.
But again, God had other plans. She was released in February 2015 after 2.5 years in prison. After months of applying for jobs, she got a job despite her conviction and worked her way up to a management position at a financing company. She left after three years to stay at home with her child, but eventually wanted to re-enter the workforce. She faced challenges because of her background and was denied jobs. Despite all the setbacks, she ended up at UT Health East Texas where she has now worked for over two years in a position she said she has always prayed for.
“Everything that I thought I was going to have to resort to, God had different plans for my life,” Crawford-Kellum said. “My past does not define my present … I went through what I went through to get here. Prison didn’t break me; prison made me. It took prison for me to see that God and what he can do is real.”
She told attendees it doesn’t matter what they’re going through or where they’ve been because God has the ability to turn their lives around if they trust in Him.
The overarching theme of all messages at the event was to “lean not on your own understanding” and trust the plan of your life.
‘I just thank God’
Gross said she was speechless and thankful to see such a great turnout at the event.
“I never thought I would see it,” she said, noting the rejection she faced when she first launched the organization in 2019. “It’s unbelievable and I’m just speechless to see the support. It shows me that hard work does pay off and being obedient to God does pay off. I just thank God.”
A similar conference was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This event came together in just two months after a vision from God, Gross said, and she plans to continue reaching the community through her ministry. One of her biggest goals is to start her own academy where she can teach others about trauma, self-care, mental health, coping mechanisms and more.
For more information about Surviving on Purpose or to inquire about services, visit www.survivingonpurpose.org or contact Gross via email at survivingop@yahoo.com or by phone at 903-372-0459.