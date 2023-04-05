People who often drink sugary drinks are more likely to face health problems, such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cavities and gout, a type of arthritis.
The latest guidelines recommend that people 2 years and older keep their intake of added sugars to less than 10% of their total daily calories. For example, in a 2,000 calorie diet, no more than 200 calories should come from added sugars. Two hundred calories is about 12 teaspoons of added sugar in food and beverages combined. A 12-ounce regular soda has more than 10 teaspoons of added sugar, adding up to about total 150 calories. CDC research found about 30% of Americans ages 2 and older eat and drink high amounts of added sugar each day. Cutting out two regular sodas per day would reduce total calories by 2,100 in a week.
Rethink your drink
• A glass of water
• Choose water (tap or unsweetened, bottled, or sparkling) over sugary drinks.
• Need more flavor? Add berries or slices of lime, lemon or cucumber to water.
• Missing fizzy drinks? Add a splash of 100% juice to plain sparkling water for a refreshing, low-calorie drink.
• Need help breaking the habit? Don’t stock up on sugary drinks. Instead, keep a jug or bottles of cold water in the fridge.
• Water just won’t do? Reach for drinks that contain important nutrients such as low fat or fat free milk; unsweetened, fortified milk alternatives; or 100% fruit or vegetable juice first. (NOTE: Before infants are 12 months old, do not give fruit or vegetable juice. Juice after 12 months old is not necessary, but 4 ounces or less a day of 100% juice can be provided.)
• At the coffee shop? Skip the flavored syrups or whipped cream. Ask for a drink with low fat or fat free milk, an unsweetened milk alternative such as soy or almond, or get back to basics with black coffee.
• At the store? Read the Nutrition Facts label to choose drinks that are low in calories, added sugars and saturated fat.
• On the go? Carry a reusable water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day.
• Still thirsty? Learn how to drink more water.
Remember that you can be a role model for your friends and family by choosing water and other healthy, low-calorie beverages. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.