UT Health East Texas will launch COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone beginning Tuesday. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can now call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who have internet access do not need to call in and should continue to sign up directly at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will continue to open at this link as we receive more vaccine.
The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots for this week are Monday through Saturday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.
There is no charge for the vaccine, but individuals are asked to bring their insurance card. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.