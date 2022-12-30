WASHINGTON – The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded a federal grant totaling $262,537 to support partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Friday.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program, which was recently authorized by Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law on June 25.
According to Cornyn, this act targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.
“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”