The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine had another successful graduate medical residency “Match Day” this year filling 63 slots with new resident physicians and 10 fellows who will start their medical training throughout East Texas July 1.
“Match Day is not just a culmination of years of hard work and dedication, but it is also a day that holds great significance for the East Texas community,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, School of Medicine dean. “These new doctors will be the next generation of health care providers who will serve our region, and their impact will be felt for years to come.”
Completing a residency is a requirement to obtain a no restrictions license to practice medicine. Residency is the post-graduate training of those who complete medical school. During this time — three to seven years depending on the program — doctors are trained in a specialized area of care under supervision of an attending physician or consultant.
The school matched for the first time in three fellowship programs: cardiovascular diseases, gastroenterology and hospice & palliative medicine. The school also will welcome an inaugural class for the Transitional Year Residency program. As the residency programs continue to expand, more doctors throughout the health system will be taking on teaching roles.
The UT Tyler Health Science Center is the only university in East Texas that provides graduate medical education. It currently offers 15 residency and fellowship programs:
Program, Location:
Family Medicine Residency, UT Health Athens
Rural Family Medicine Residency, UT Health Pittsburg
Rural Psychiatry Residency, UT Health Pittsburg
Family Medicine Residency, UT Health Tyler – North campus
Occupational Medicine Residency, UT Health Tyler – North campus
Psychiatry Residency, UT Health Tyler – North campus
Internal Medicine Residency, UT Health Tyler
General Surgery Residency, UT Health Tyler
General Preventive Medicine Residency, UT Health Tyler
Sports Medicine Fellowship, UT Health Tyler
Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, UT Health Tyler
Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship, UT Health Tyler
Hospice & Palliative Medicine Fellowship, UT Health Tyler
Gastroenterology Fellowship, UT Health Tyler
Transitional Year Residency, UT Health Tyler
“We’re excited to welcome these 63 residents and 10 fellows to the school of medicine,” said Dr. Emmanuel Elueze, vice president for medical education and professional development at UT Tyler School of Medicine. “We anticipate that a considerable number of these residents will remain in East Texas and expand the local health care workforce.”