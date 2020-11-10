The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler has assembled a team of experts to educate health professionals on how to improve outcomes for abused children.
Titled the Trauma and Abuse Services for Kids, or TASK program, this task force will train professionals, including psychologists, professional counselors, social workers, law enforcement officers, nurses, psychiatrists, pediatricians and graduate students in these fields of study, on how to effectively support abused children.
TASK will provide evidence-based assessment and treatment strategies and supervised practical training for university students in East Texas. Those being trained will work with children and families through collaboration with 13 child advocacy centers in the region.
Dr. Jeffrey Wherry, a UTHSCT professor of psychiatry and behavioral health, is serving as the director of the TASK program. He has conducted research resulting in over 40 published journal articles, 250 presentations and foundation or grant support exceeding $8 million.
He said he’s surprised to know that universities don’t teach how to work with abused children, noting that one in four women and one in six men have been sexually abused by the age of 18.
“Child abuse may get a cursory mention in a class or two — maybe,” Wherry said. “Graduate schools, medical schools, nursing programs, psychology and counseling degree programs do not adequately address how to deal with child abuse. No professional licensure for any discipline requires this training. Working with child abuse trauma requires specific skills and expertise. Skills are not learned by merely listening to a lecture or two. It takes practice to become competent.”
He said symptoms of child abuse could be difficulty concentrating, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, post-traumatic stress disorder or problematic sexual behavior.
“Symptoms of child abuse can be misdiagnosed as attention deficit disorder when it may be PTSD,” Wherry said. “Emotional dysregulation related to abuse may be misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder. Someone who is trained and experienced in assessing child abuse is more effective in treating the underlying causes of these symptoms and behavior.”
Wherry’s team includes Dr. Beverly J. Bryant (child and adolescent psychiatrist), Amber Quaranta-Leech (a licensed professional counselor), Meghan Richardson (an advanced nurse practitioner), Dr. Stephanie J. Simmons ( a psychologist), Corrinne A. Warren (program specialist) and others.
Wherry and his team have assessed sexually abused children at child advocacy centers and worked with residential populations and foster children.
Quaranta-Leech said she’s looking forward to having a greater reach and educating many more students and professionals about appropriate responses with abused children.
“Through TASK, professionals early in their careers are being provided education to work with children and families experiencing abuse,” she said. “Through education of these young professionals many more lives can be touched through the work they will continue through their careers. Being part of TASK means it’s not about me, it’s about supporting our local organizations so they can serve and educating students and young professionals so they can create change in the world.”
In Central Texas, Quaranta-Leech worked with the local children’s advocacy center as an executive board member and president, and she was involved in the Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking Round Table in Central Texas.
“I bring 10 years of professional experience and seven years of teaching experience into this role,” she said. “I am passionate about providing quality education and supervision to the next generation of mental health professionals and am grateful to the leadership of TASK for opening this opportunity to me.”
She believes TASK can be a vehicle to deepen the collaborative relationships in the East Texas area regarding recognition, response and recovery of our local children and families regarding child abuse and neglect.
Quaranta-Leech added abuse affects children of all races, genders, social groups, cultures, and economic classes. Parents should educate children and not be afraid to talk to them about physical safety and internet safety.
“Connect with the children in your life,” she said. “One safe adult can make a difference and save a life.”