UT Health North Campus Tyler Earns 2020 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety
Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, UT Health North Campus Tyler was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. T
the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.
“At a time in our country where we are recognizing our hospital heroes, UT Health North Campus Tyler is honored to be recognized by Leapfrog as one of the nation’s top hospitals,” said Cody Boyd, CEO of UT Health North Campus Tyler. “I’m proud of our physicians and staff for providing excellent care for our patients, their families and each other, and helping to train the next generation of clinical providers. Patient safety has, and will always be a top priority for us, and it has never been more important than it is today.”
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, UT Health North Campus Tyler received a Top Teaching distinction. A total of 105 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:
• 9 Top Children’s Hospitals
• 29 Top General Hospitals
• 19 Top Rural Hospitals
• 48 Top Teaching Hospital