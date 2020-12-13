The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center, 1325 N. Dickinson Dr., Rusk, will celebrate a grand re-opening from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. The event is open to the public.
The event will feature a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. by the Chamber of Commerce for the Olympic Center fitness facility, which had been closed due to COVID-19. The facility is re-opening with enhanced safety precautions such as daily screenings and temperature checks for members and employees, additional disinfecting and sanitizing procedures, no-contact check in for members and physical distancing of equipment.
Tours of the Olympic Center and the adjoining clinic will be available, and the mobile mammography bus will be on site for tours and scheduling. There will be free blood pressure checks, $35 flu shots, light refreshments and door prizes. The Breath of Life mobile asthma bus from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler also will be at the event.
The clinic will be welcoming its newest provider, Dr. Cheryl Polkowski. Dr. Luke Johnson, Physician Assistant Joe Moss and Family Nurse Practitioner Lisa Trawick also will be in attendance.
The clinic is now offering extended hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at the event and masks will be required.