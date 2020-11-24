UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Monday. The seminar will feature a presentation on the facts about sleep by Carla Wang-Kocik, MD, board-certified pulmonary disease, critical care, and sleep medicine physician from the UT Health East Texas Pulmonary Institute. In this seminar, Dr. Wang-Kocik will discuss why we sleep, circadian rhythm and common problems with sleep in adults.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.