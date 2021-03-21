UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The seminar will feature a presentation, “Endometriosis: What Is It?” by Teri Lynne Baumgartner, MD, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist from UT Health East Texas Physicians Athens. In this seminar, Dr. Baumgartner will discuss what is it, signs and symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on Facebook at Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.