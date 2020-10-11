UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The seminar will feature a presentation on dense breast tissue by board-certified diagnostic radiologist Dr. Brandon Ashton, MD, from UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Care Center. In this seminar, Ashton will discuss what is dense breast tissue, why is it important to know if you have it and what to do if you have dense breasts.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on Facebook at Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.