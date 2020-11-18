UT Health East Texas will host a ribbon-cutting from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at its new urgent care in Canton, 301 E. State Hwy. 243 in the Trader’s Square shopping plaza. Formerly known as “Canton Express Med,” the clinic re-opened as UT Health East Texas Urgent Care earlier this month. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Masking is required and social distancing will be observed during Wednesday’s festivities, most of which will be conducted outside. Tours of the facility will be available, but on a one-on-one basis so that social distancing and safety protocols may be followed. Light refreshments will be available.
UT Health East Texas Urgent Care provides walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 3 months and older. Conditions treated include:
• Fever
• Cold and flu
• Minor cuts that may need stitches
• Possible broken bones or simple fractures
• COVID-19, flu and strep testing
• Minor, eye, ear and skin irritation
• Sore throat
• Sprains and strains
• Vomiting and diarrhea