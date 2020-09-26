UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at noon Wednesday. The seminar will feature a presentation on risk assessment and prevention for heart disease with board-certified cardiologist Dr. Saima Zafar from UT Health East Texas Physicians Athens Cardiology. Zafar will discuss what your risk for heart disease is, how can you lower your risk for heart disease and what tests are available to assess your risk.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link when the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Zafar or find a cardiologist near you, please visit UTHealthEastTexasDoctors.com.
— UT Health East Texas Communications