UT Health Athens achieved Healthgrades’ Labor and Delivery Excellence Award in the organization’s annual ratings. This is the third consecutive year UT Health Athens has received the award.
Healthgrades identifies hospitals that deliver top-quality care for women during and after childbirth, and for superior outcomes in surgeries to treat diseases and conditions of the female reproductive system.
Of 1,127 eligible facilities, UT Health Athens was one of only 114 hospitals to receive this prestigious award. According to Healthgrades, patients treated in recipient hospitals have, on average, 40 percent lower risk of experiencing in-hospital complication.
“We are proud of the amazing job our obstetric caregivers perform daily in making UT Health Athens one of the best hospitals in the country to deliver babies,” said UT Health Athens CEO Scott Campbell.
— UT Health East Texas Communications