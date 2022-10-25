Everyday, Tyler resident Don Kant wakes up not knowing how his day is going to be, a good day where he remembers who he is or a bad day where he can't function or leave his home.
Kant suffers from Lewy Body Dementia, an incurable disorder that affects the brain in many ways. October is National LBD Awareness Month, and sharing his story is something Kant feels is important for the unknown disease.
What is Lewy Body Dementia?
According to the National Institutes of Health, LBD is a complex and challenging brain disorder.
It's considered challenging because its many possible symptoms make it hard to do everyday tasks that once came easily, said NIH.
What are the basics of LBD?
NIH states LBD is a disease associated with abnormal deposits of protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain. The deposits, called Lewy bodies, then affect the chemicals in the brain whose changes in turn can lead to problems with movement, thinking, moods, and behavior.
LBD is one of the most common causes of dementia, a disease that causes a severe loss of thinking abilities that interferes with a person's ability to perform daily activities. LBD symptoms are often confused with similar symptoms found in other brain diseases like Alzheimer's or in psychiatric disorders.
Who does LBD affect?
The brain disease typically begins at age 50 or older, although sometimes younger people have it, also appears to affect slightly more men than women, according to NIH.
Kant’s journey with LBD
At age 64, Kant started to have unusual symptoms like feelings of suicide, mood swings, brain fogginess, and hallucinations.
Prior to the diagnosis, Kant was a lawyer that trialed over 100 local lawsuits. In everyday work life, Kant began to notice the symptoms that were making him feel not himself.
“I've had an abrupt personality change from being a mild, rather cool, calm person. I was a trial lawyer and I trialed over 100 lawsuits to jury verdict and all of a sudden I started having a short temper and yelling and screaming at people for no good reason. I had mental cloudiness and mental fogginess just in my brain, I just couldn't operate my brain like I had been,” he said. “Also there was like a slowness in the brain, it just wouldn't move very fast and I knew I couldn't work like this.”
According to Kent, he also started to experience tiredness and cardiac issues that eventually led him to the insertion of a pacemaker. Soon after that, Kent started experiencing more and more brain fog, he said.
“The fogginess can vary day to day, week to week, hour to hour, which is kind of a hallmark feature of Lewy Body is the extreme fluctuation in cognitive abilities. Some days I feel like I could go back to work and then the next day, I won't know my wife. We've been married 47 years, so that's not a good thing,” he said.
Kant also mentioned becoming depressed and suicidal as one of his symptoms, which led him to really try and find out what was happening with his health.
In March 2017, after months of symptoms and doctor visits in the Texas area with no diagnosis, Kant was finally diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“The first feeling I felt was relief. I'd been going seven months and had gotten suicidal. I was just ... told it was a psychological or psychiatric issue, I had nobody telling me anything that really connected all the dots and explained all of my symptoms. It was a relief having people say, ‘we know what's wrong with you, it's Lewy Body Dementia.' I was stunned,” he said.
Kant said he was clueless on what the brain disease was.
“I was a medical malpractice defense lawyer defending doctors and hospitals in the last 20 something years of my legal career and I'd had Alzheimer's in some cases, but I didn't even know this form of dementia existed. I was a little stunned to be diagnosed with a disease that I'd never heard of,” he said.
After that, Kant recalls reality setting in and knowing that like Alzheimer’s, LBD is non-curable and that it will eventually lead to death toward the end stage forms.
Other symptoms mentioned by Kant that he suffers from are sensory hallucinations.
“I've had visual hallucinations; I’ve heard things that aren't there, I’ve smelled things that aren't there. odors and things. Now I've actually started having multi-senses hallucinations, where I see and hear people and smell their cigarette smoke, and there's nobody in the room. So I've now started experiencing triples, sensory hallucinations,” Kant said.
Although LBD is filled with symptoms, Kant said that his hardest struggle is how his symptoms vary per day.
“Some days I literally can't leave the house, I can't function, I won't know how to operate the microwave … I'm not even sure who my wife is. I get kind of in a semi-catalytic tonic state where I just don't communicate, I don't speak, I don't answer your questions, my mind is so foggy and so cloudy it's just basically non-working,” he said.
'Good Lewy days' and 'bad Lewy days'
After five years with the diagnosis, Kant said the brain disease has progressed and is beginning to have constant memory issues, which he refers to as ‘good and bad Lewy days.’
“The good Lewy days are becoming fewer and the bad Lewy days are becoming more common,” he said. “I can't predict whether it's going to be a good day or a bad day, my wife can almost tell immediately just by looking in my eyes and listening to me for a few minutes. So that's one of the odd parts of this illness is that even when we're in stage dementia, we can still wake up and have a day where we know what's going on, and we know who we are. I don't know if it's a blessing or a curse.”
Although the brain disease is not treatable, Kant has been taking symptomatic treatment to help with the symptoms. He also suffers from REM sleep behavior disorder, which he had from his 40s, but with a treatment regimen he has gotten help with sleep and it has improved things, he said.
Spreading awareness
The diagnosis has given him a new purpose in life, which is to inform people about the brain disease by telling his story and inspiring those suffering from the disease or taking care of someone who is.
He also mentioned that his spiritual faith is another thing that has helped with his journey.
Kant said although doctors have not diagnosed him yet, they believe he is in the early stages of Parkinson’s, which is not unusual since he has many of the cognitive elements. This demonstrates his LBD case is progressing but overall he feels lucky that it's been slowly progressing since his diagnosis.
Support and local resources
Living in East Texas and battling with LBD, Kant has found help through services at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, which offers a variety of programs for those affected by dementia.
The alliance has helped Kant with respite care which allows his wife, his caregiver, to get free time from taking care of him and his father-in-law who also suffers from another form of dementia. He has also gotten counseling services and has helped him share his story about his journey with LBD.
Kant mentioned that there’s a support group in the making, which is set to help local people suffering from dementia by emphasizing that those suffering it are not alone as members who also suffer from it will be involved.
“Having this illness, you feel alone, and people can't really understand what living with dementia is except those who have it,” he said.
Following his new purpose, Kant’s mission is to share his story. The greatest emphasis to those suffering from dementia is to be aware that they’re not alone, he said.
“No. 1, you're not alone, there is help available. Come to the alliance to seek that and take advantage of it. It's a wonderful healing type experience that gives you hope and you're not alone, this applies to caregivers. Caregivers are going through a lot. Also their support for caregivers here is all very helpful. I go hand in hand because the caregiver is going through the journey with their loved one and it's not easy and help is available,” he said.
"There is help and there is hope.”
Services in East Texas for dementia patients
As mentioned by Kant, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County offers many services for those suffering from dementia, to support services for caregivers.
Rebecca Smith, marketing and education coordinator of Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, said the nonprofit serves anybody with any kind of dementia, not just LBD.
Smith said it all starts with memory screenings, then proceeds with helping patients with what they need.
Alzheimer's Alliance offers programs such as counseling and education services, which assist in educating patients and caregivers about the dementia journey, counseling and helping with depression and anxiety that may occur, as well as how to navigate financial planning as they begin fighting the brain disease.
Smith also said Alzheimer's Alliance offers the Project Lifesaver program for $325 which is a radio locator device.
“They can put it on a wrist or an ankle and because 70% of people with dementia will wander away from home and get lost, we recommend that program for people who are in a little more advanced stages like that. It connects directly to law enforcement, Smith County and Tyler PD,” she said.
Smith mentioned that with the bracelet, those who call 911 looking for their missing loved one can be helped through the number of the bracelet, which helps track them through radio devices by locating them.
Another program of assistance is Respite programs which offers 40 hours free per year to caregivers by sending someone to go and watch the dementia patient as they leave to do things. There’s also the day club, which is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that brings in together dementia individuals for activities such as arts and crafts, singing, dancing and interacting with each other.
Pricing: Day Club is $40 per session, counseling is $40 per session, and a Project Lifesaver device is $325.
Smith mentioned that if funds are tight for families, the nonprofit doesn't turn away anyone who can’t pay the suggested fees. She mentioned that they offer scholarships for patients who need assistance, which if interested, should call and ask Jamie for a scholarship form.
The Alzheimer's Alliance is located at 3531 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler, and you can call the nonprofit at 903-509-8323 for more information about the programs, support group, and scholarship information.