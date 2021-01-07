Pollard United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at 3030 Copeland Road in the Spirit Life Center. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Duffie Monroe at 903-579-9213.
BloodCare reminds the community that even in the midst of a pandemic, it is still safe to donate blood and patients are counting on those donations.
Carter BloodCare is once again hosting the Spirit of Giving SUV Giveaway, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial. Thanks to the generosity of this community partner, blood donors that register to give blood with Carter BloodCare between now and Jan. 10 are automatically entered into a drawing for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.