Garland native Keith Mitchell, former NFL all-pro who played for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, will speak at an upcoming health seminar in Tyler.
Mitchell now is a master yogi who helps teach mindfulness. He will speak at the Health and Wellness Seminar, sponsored by John Tyler and Robert E. Lee Class of 1972, is set for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 3 at the Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway in Tyler.
The event is open to the public, but seating is limited and RSVP is required. Masks must be worn at the event.
To RSVP, email doretha_mitchell@hotmail.com by Saturday, Aug. 20.