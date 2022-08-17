Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 102F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.