Matthew Burke says he lives by a mantra: People don’t care how much you know unless they know how much you care.
That slightly altered quote originally is from President Theodore Roosevelt, and Burke says it represents what he wants to portray to people.
“I wanna be remembered forever as a guy who really cared about the things he did and the people he worked with,” he said.
Burke, 59, is a 31-year licensed athletic trainer and orthopedic technologist certified with Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. It could be assumed that he’s always known this was the career path for him, but he said it wasn’t always the case.
Burke graduated from Hallsville High School in 1981 and said he didn’t really know what he wanted to do after that.
He got an opportunity at Kilgore College to work with the women’s basketball team. While there, he worked with local doctors and eventually learned about athletic training.
“I thought, ‘What a neat profession to have where you get to be at a lot of great athletic events, high level athletics, and you get to help people,’ “ he said. “I guess that’s my gift from God is to be able to help people.”
After two years at KC, Burke transferred to Centenary College in Shreveport where he graduated in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree. During his time in Shreveport, he got to work with doctors at a bone and joint clinic, which helped his education since there wasn’t a certified athletic trainer for him to work under and accrue hours, he said.
After graduation, he studied at Stephen F. Austin State University and learned about injury evaluation and comprehensive athlete care. He received his license in 1991 and took a job at his old high school in Hallsville where he worked for about three years.
In 1993, Burke began working at Good Shepherd before it was operated by Christus, and developed his career through an athletic training program that ultimately got cut in 1999. For a couple of years, he worked at the Centre of Rehabilitation Excellence (CORE) before returning to Good Shepherd in 2001 when it renewed its athletic training program.
Since Christus took over Good Shepherd, Burke said athletic trainers have been given a better opportunity to be a separate sports medicine entity.
“Christus came in and really solidified our position, and ... what’s made the difference is our leadership from top down has really supported and believed in what we do, so it’s made it so much easier to go out and provide the best care we can for our athletes,” he said.
Burke provides athletic training services to four schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. His main school is Jefferson ISD, but he also provides support to trainers at Gilmer and Linden ISDs. Additionally, the hospital provides trainer access to East Texas homeschools.
During his weekly school visits, Burke evaluates injured athletes and communicates with coaches and parents about their care. He has instant access to schedule athletes and refer them to orthopedists or whatever kind of doctor they need to be seen by. If athletes are sent to a home/rehab program by a doctor, the program can be done on campus with the help of Burke or another trainer.
“As an athletic trainer, we are basically a liaison between the parents, the coaches, the doctors, and so any service that we can provide on campus ... it’s beneficial for the school, it’s beneficial for the parents and the athlete, so that they’re not having to miss time out of school and they can basically do their rehab at school,” he said.
Burke also assists at sporting events, where he says athletic trainers are the first responders for any injury and are able to triage athletes. If it’s something that can be managed on the sidelines, trainers help the athlete so they can return to play safely.
Before the game, trainers do taping, splinting, bracing and other essentials that help athletes get ready to play and be as comfortable as they can, he said.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Burke is in the clinic with Dr. Stephen Littlejohn at the Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Longview. His basic duties are to provide help to patients with anything from putting on a splint to applying a cast, or assisting with exercise programs at Littlejohn’s request, he said.
In his eyes, being an athletic trainer is a full-time commitment. Burke believes every school should have an athletic trainer on staff to help with rehab for athletes and injuries.
“I do whatever it takes to make the team the best they can be, and so I work with the team, but I also have a team around me that helps me provide the best service as well,” he said.
Burke has committed more than half of his life to being an athletic trainer and said he’s done so because he enjoys being around people and developing relationships. Seeing athletes go from their best day to their worst and back to their best after recovery is something that makes the job worth it to him.
“I tell my parents that if their kid gets injured and I’m dealing with them, then they become my child, and so I want the best outcome that they can have,” he said. “And I follow them throughout their rehab program, and hopefully we’ll get them back better than they were before.”