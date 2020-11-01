With the addition of East Texas born-and-raised ophthalmologist Sawyer Hall D.O., to its highly-trained medical and surgical eye care team, Christus Trinity Clinic is once again demonstrating its commitment to the whole health of patients across Northeast Texas.
“Dr. Hall not only brings an unbelievable level of skill and expertise to our team here, he brings a knowledge and familiarity with our patients and this area. He grew up in Marshall, in a family of caregivers and physicians, and he provides an understanding of this community and its needs,” said Brandy Moore, vice president, Physician Practice Operations, Christus Trinity Clinic. “Dr. Hall is ready to work with our patients, alongside our incredible team, to make the best decision regarding care. His ophthalmic surgical experience includes cataract extractions, corneal surgery, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.”
Hall received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida and completed his ophthalmology residency and internal medicine/ophthalmology internship from Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“When it comes to patient care, my philosophy is to treat the whole patient,” said Dr. Hall. “I am not only concerned about their eyes but their physical and spiritual well-being.”
Dr. Hall will be seeing patients at Christus Trinity Clinic — DeHaven Eye Center Longview at 1705 Judson Rd., in Longview. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Hall call 903.758.4421, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Staff reports