East Texas is home to a new Donor Milk To Go (DMTG) program that aims to help mothers who are unable to breastfeed or are in need of supplementation for their babies.
The program is being provided at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler through a partnership with the Northeast Texas Milk Bank. It provides breastmilk for purchase to use as a bridge until the mother's natural milk comes in, usually in three to four days after giving birth.
According to Caroline Pillsbury, lactation consultant at Christus, DMTG started in August and has not only been providing milk for babies but has also given mothers an opportunity to donate milk. Volunteers must qualify through certain health screenings first, she said.
Abbey Alexander, registered nurse at Christus, was the first donor of the program and has donated about 400 ounces of milk, she said.
Alexander found out about DMTG through a friend who recently had a baby and was benefitting from a donor milk program. She then contacted Melanie, Christus Women Clinical Director, who told her that Christus would be providing the program soon for patients and the local community.
“I had a baby about four months prior to that and I was building up my stock supply. I had about 1,000 ounces frozen, and knowing that I wasn't really going to be using that, I looked into the Texas Milk Bank to see how I could get into donating and so I did. I filled out a form, did an online interview, blood work, which took about two weeks, and then I was able to donate,” she said. “I really tried to make it quick because I wanted to be the first one, because I knew that they hadn't had any donors yet. So when I came up, I was the first one and I've donated three times since then. I'm going to try to donate every month until I run out of my supply.”
Through the supply she has been donating, Alexander said she feels happy to be able to help mothers in need.
“I'm very fortunate that I've had an oversupply ... my babies are fed and he's wonderful. But knowing that I can give just a wonderful gift of milk to other mothers is such a great feeling and knowing it's being utilized for any mother that would like to use it,” she said.
Since DMGT started at Christus, there have been over 200 bottles of donor milk to-go provided for mothers, and the program has received over 2,000 ounces of milk from donors, according to Pillsbury.
The program came to life at Christus after Pillsbury's personal experience, when her sister birthed twins in Fort Worth and her nephews needed milk from the Texas Milk Bank.
“My sister was able to take home some donor milk while she was continuing to pump and continuing her efforts to provide her own milk to her babies. So she had the donor milk to-go and I thought, ‘Texas Milk Bank does this with one hospital, why can't we do it for East Texas?’ So I came back and brought it to Melanie Miller, my boss, and she took it to our legal department and they said that would be wonderful,” she said.
While the idea was to offer the to-go program for the community, the Texas Milk Bank also suggested Christus become a milk depot, which is why the program is both giving and accepting milk donations.
Pillsbury said DMTG benefits the neonatal intensive care unit across Texas, which helps the fragile babies who desperately need their mom's milk and the moms working to get their milk supply established in the first few days, she said.
DMTG is currently serving patients who deliver their babies at Christus and also other patients who deliver somewhere else. However, for those who are from outside hospitals and are in need of milk, they must get a pediatrician order and must call for availability since milk is going out fast, said Pillsbury.
For questions about how to donate or purchase milk, call the Christus Lactation unit at (903)-606-4086. For donor information and how to qualify, visit texasmilkbank.org.