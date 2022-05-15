Nurses were celebrated Friday night by Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
The health system hosted a Nurses Night Out event at True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler.
Nurses and nursing students were all invited to take part in the fun. The event was held during National Hospital Week, which is recognized nationally each year May 8-14.
Nurses looking for a job were also invited to attend the event.
All were invited to attend, not only Christus nurses. Those who brought a nurse friend along with them were entered into a prize drawing.
Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, goody bags and door prizes.
Visit careers.christus health.org for current openings.