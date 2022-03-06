Producing nice heads of rather bland iceberg lettuce is difficult in Texas, but the many types and colors of leaf lettuce are fairly easy to grow, as long as they are provided with cool temperatures and adequate moisture. Starting with transplants instead of seed makes it much easier. Showy colored vegetables are higher in antioxidants, so be sure your salad has plenty of the red and burgundy forms of lettuce.
Lettuce is a cool-weather plant that blooms and dies when the weather is hot. Like many greens, the flavor gets bitter and the texture gets tougher with hot weather. Lettuce can tolerate frosts but not hard freezes, so it should be planted in February or March for an initial crop. A second fall crop can be planted around September. Lettuce can either be direct seeded or planted as transplants, which are often available from garden centers and feed stores. Transplants are much easier. The transplants should be planted 4 to 6 inches apart.
Lettuce requires at least eight hours of direct sun each day, but like most leafy greens it can tolerate a bit of filtered light, or as little as five to six hours of direct sun. Just remember that any amount of shade reduces production. Plant lettuce in rich, well-drained soil, either in the ground or in containers at least 12 inches in diameter. Small containers dry out quickly in frequent warm temperatures. Ideally, till in several inches of organic matter and apply 2 pounds of a complete lawn fertilizer (15-5-10, 18-6-12, etc.) per 100 square feet of bed or every 35 feet of row. In small plots use 2 teaspoons per square foot or foot of row. The ideal soil pH for growing lettuce is 6.0 to 7.0.
Transplants should be planted in well-cultivated soil. Dig holes that are the same size as the existing pots they are growing in. Remove from the pots and place the roots into the freshly dug holes. Gently firm the soil around the transplants. Water them thoroughly with a water-soluble plant food such as Miracle-Gro at half the labeled recommendation. Lettuce seed requires light to germinate so should be sprinkled on top of well cultivated soil and not covered.
The keys to growing good lettuce are mild temperatures, high fertility and regular moisture. Leaves that become old and tough will be bitter. Two weeks after transplanting, fertilize them with 1 cup of high-nitrogen fertilizer (21-0-0, etc.) for each 35 feet of row. Sprinkle half of the fertilizer down each side of the row. Lightly work it into the soil and then water. After this side dressing, apply a layer of organic mulch (hay, straw, grass clippings, and so forth) to conserve water and prevent weeds. Lettuce is relatively pest free, but be on the lookout for slugs, aphids, and assorted caterpillars.
Depending on the variety, leaf lettuces are fully mature for harvesting the entire plant in forty to sixty-five days. However, any part of the plant is tender and edible from the time it germinates, so feel free to pick leaves to eat or to use entire plants that are thinned at any time. Either pick the large but still tender, pest-free, older leaves from the bottom of the plant, or cut the entire plant just above the ground. Wash and prepare; or refrigerate immediately.
Some recommended lettuce varieties for Texas include Black Seeded Simpson (leaf), Buttercrunch (butterhead), Salad Bib (butterhead), Green Ice (leaf), Raisa (leaf), Red Sails (leaf), Red Salad Bowl (leaf), Salad Bowl (leaf), and Parris Island Cos (romaine). Lettuce originated in the Middle East.