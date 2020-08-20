This year the Smith County Master Gardeners will be hosting their 22nd annual, award-winning “From Bulbs to Blooms” conference and sale using a new format. The educational program featuring Greg Grant, waxing horticulturally on the Earth-Kind bulbs in the sale, will be held via video and will be posted on the Smith County Master Gardeners Association website and Facebook page on Sept. 14. The popular sale will be conducted online Sept. 28-Oct. 7 with curbside pickup Oct. 10 at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler, directly across from the Tyler Rose Garden.
The sale features tried-and-true heirloom, hardy, and hard-to-find Earth-Kind bulbs for Texas and the South, a number of which are grown by Grant and the Smith County Master Gardeners. Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and is co-author of “Heirloom Gardening in the South,” “Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening,” and “The Rose Rustlers.” He also writes garden columns for Texas Gardener magazine and the Tyler Morning Telegraph and is a lifelong bulbophile.
For the complete list of the bulbs, books, plants and seed available, visit the Smith County Master Gardeners coming events page at https://txmg.org/smith/coming-events/. For more information, contact SmithMGEvents@gmail.com or call 903-590-2980. Additional information is available on the Smith County Master Gardeners and Greg Grant Gardens Facebook pages.