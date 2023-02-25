Nice broccoli is easy to grow if you remember that it needs cool weather and high fertility. Many children will eat raw broccoli with assorted tasty dips like ranch dressing.
Broccoli is a cool-weather plant that bolts or flowers and forms seed when the weather is hot. Broccoli can tolerate frosts but not hard freezes, so it should be planted in late winter or early spring (February) for an initial crop. A second fall crop can be planted around September in the northern half of Texas and in October in the southern half of Texas. Broccoli is generally planted as transplants, which are often available from garden centers and feed stores. The transplants should be spaced 12 inches apart.
Broccoli requires at least eight hours of direct sun each day to perform well. It should be planted in a rich, well-drained soil. Ideally, till several inches of organic matter into the soil and apply 2 pounds of a complete lawn fertilizer (15-5-10, 18-6-12, etc.) per 100 square foot of bed or every 35 feet of row. In small plots or raised beds sprinkle 2 teaspoons per square foot or feet of row. The ideal soil pH for broccoli is 6.0 to 7.0.
Broccoli is almost always transplanted into the garden. Transplants should be placed 12 inches apart in well-cultivated soil. Dig holes that are the same size as the existing pots the broccoli is growing in. Remove from the pots and place the roots into the freshly dug holes. Gently firm the soil around the plants, being careful not to plant them any deeper than they were growing in their pots. Water them thoroughly with a water-soluble plant food such as Miracle-Gro at half the labeled recommendation.
Water and fertility are the most critical issues in growing nice heads of broccoli. Never let them get dry. Two weeks after transplanting, fertilize them with ½ cup of high-nitrogen fertilizer (21-0-0, etc.) for each 35 feet of row. Sprinkle half of the fertilizer down each side of the row. Lightly work it into the soil and then water. Do this again, using 1 cup of high-nitrogen fertilizer immediately when you notice heads beginning to form. Repeat the same fertilization procedure immediately after the first harvest to stimulate numerous edible side shoots. The main pest problems on broccoli are assorted caterpillars that destroy the foliage. Treat with organic Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt, Dipel, Thuricide, Organic Worm Killer) following all label directions as soon as you notice (or before) the first damage. Be on the lookout for aphids as well.
Depending on the variety, broccoli is generally ready to pick in sixty to eighty days from transplants. Harvest the heads with a sharp knife or hand pruners when they are tight and compact and around 6 to 8 inches in diameter. As soon as the first buds begin to expand, pick them immediately regardless of the size. Cut the stems 6 to 8 inches below the head. Do not wait until the yellow flowers begin to open. After harvesting the larger head, smaller heads will form from the cut stem of the plant. They are just as tasty and are often easier to prepare.
Recommended broccoli varieties for Texas include Baccus, Cruiser, Emerald Pride, Galaxy, Green Comet, Green Magic, Lucky, Packman, Patron and Premium Crop. Broccoli’s ancestor is native to the Mediterranean.
It’s also time to plant transplants of broccoli’s cool season cousins including Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, and kohlrabi using the same method.