An adequate supply of high-quality water has become a critical issue for the future prosperity of Texas. Booming populations have increased the demand on our state’s already limited supply of water. In addition, seasonal fluctuations in rainfall and periodic droughts have created a feast-to-famine cycle in Texas.
In urban areas of Texas about 25 percent of the water supply is used for landscape and garden watering. Much of it is used to maintain water-demanding landscapes, or it is simply applied inefficiently. To reduce excessive water use, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is educating Texans on the principles of Earth-Kind landscaping to help preserve and protect our most valuable natural resource. Earth-Kind landscaping incorporates seven basic principles which lead to saving water: Planning and Design, Soil Analysis, Practical Turf Areas, Appropriate Plant Selection, Efficient Irrigation, Use of Mulches, and Appropriate Maintenance.
By incorporating these principles, you can help preserve our most precious natural resource-water. Earth-Kind landscapes need not be cactus and rock gardens. They can be green, cool landscapes full of beautiful plants maintained with water efficient practices. The same Texas-style landscape which we are accustomed to can be achieved and still conserve water.
Watering: Of the tremendous amounts of water applied to lawns and gardens, much of it is never absorbed or used by the plants. Some water is lost to runoff by being applied too rapidly, and some water evaporates from exposed, unmulched soil; but the greatest waste is applying water too frequently. In addition to overwatering plants, excess irrigation can leach nutrients deep into the soil away from roots, increasing the chances of polluting groundwater. Similarly, runoff caused by excess irrigation can carry polluting fertilizers and pesticides to streams and lakes. The waste or pollution of water through inefficient irrigation practices can be eliminated through proper watering techniques.
Lawns: Most lawns receive twice as much water as they require for a healthy appearance. The key to watering lawns is to apply the water infrequently, yet thoroughly. This creates a deep, well-rooted lawn that efficiently uses water stored in the soil. To know when to water the lawn, simply observe the grass. Wilting and discoloration are signs of water stress. At the first sign of wilting, you have 24 to 48 hours to water before serious injury occurs. Apply one inch of water to the lawn as rapidly as possible without runoff. Watering only when needed and watering thoroughly produces a deep-rooted lawn which is more water efficient and drought enduring.
Water Conservation Commitment: For each Texan, water must always be a vital concern. Water is a limited and fragile resource. The water used to irrigate landscapes is considered a luxury use. Nonessential use of water implies a special responsibility to efficiently use the resource and to protect its quality. Water conservation in the landscape does not mean rocks and fake grass. It means common sense landscaping to protect water quality and quantity. It also means following the principles of water conservation to insure continued sustainability for the residents and businesses of Texas.
For more information, visit the Aggie Horticulture website’s Earth-Kind Landscaping page.