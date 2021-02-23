Well, we are a week past Snowmageddon or SnowVid-21 or whatever you want to call it. Wow, was that ever an arctic blast! That was miserable. In this part of Texas, we thankfully don’t experience that kind of cold very often. Most cold snaps, even if they bring snow or ice, don’t usually hang around for an entire week. Cleaning up and repairing pipes were the order of the day this past week, and it was unfortunate to see all the news reports and social media posts of our East Texas friends and neighbors who suffered significant hardships and losses.
Let me take a moment to give you a few examples of local charities which rose to the occasion or were affected by the winter storm, and encourage you to consider helping them replenish their supplies.
PATH (People Attempting to Help) is facing the second wave of the winter storm. According to Andrea Wilson, PATH’s Executive Director, “For our neighbors struggling to make ends meet, the impact of last week’s severe winter weather will magnify their need for a helping hand with groceries, rent/utility assistance, prescription assistance and more.” Many of us have the capacity to handle unexpected costs such as a plumbing repair, high electric bill or replacing spoiled food. Others in our community operate on much thinner margins and must turn to outside organizations for help when they exhaust their own resources. PATH is a great community resource that relies on donor support to serve our neighbors.
St. Paul Children’s Foundation will also be serving many families in our community in the aftermath of the winter storm, but they must also replenish their own food pantry. The organization suffered a double disaster when they lost 1,000 pounds of frozen meat due to the loss of power at their facility, and they also lost hundreds of pounds of dry food when a pipe burst. St. Paul Children’s Foundation primarily provides children’s medical and dental services, but also offers a food pantry for clients, Family Wellness Program, and assistance with benefits registration. This important charity serving local children and their families could use your support to get back up to speed with their critical work.
The East Texas Food Bank partners with over 200 local food pantries around a 26-county region of East Texas, including the food pantries at PATH and St. Paul Children’s Foundation. Each of these pantries is serving the needs of their communities and relies on replenishment from the regional food bank to keep up with the increased demand. According to Lauren Barnes, Communications and Marketing Director, the food bank responded rapidly to the winter storm with bottled water to help those affected by water supply issues. In addition, the food bank has distributed emergency food boxes for those who lost groceries due to power outages or who need food assistance because they have been out of work or unable to find food at local stores. Another helpful resource at the food bank is assistance with registering for nutrition assistance programs. Lauren indicated they are hard at work making sure families on food programs, such as SNAP, know how to apply for emergency assistance if they have lost food as a result of this crisis. The East Texas Food Bank has been working hard to meet food assistance needs around our region and they will need your support to resupply their shelves to be ready when the next disaster strikes.
Finally, a constant refuge from the storm in our community is the Salvation Army. The Army opened their emergency shelter on Saturday evening, February 13th when the temperature first dropped and it remained open for an entire week, providing warmth and beds and food for around 120 people who were left without adequate shelter or who were displaced from their homes during the storm. The Salvation Army is always ready because people like you understand the needs in our community and generously provide the resources required to serve others.
We live in a great community, with charities too numerous to name, which rose to respond to the needs of our neighbors during the recent winter storm. Perhaps making a generous contribution to help your favorite charity recover from this storm, and prepare for the next one, is your next best opportunity to Give Well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is president of East Texas Communities Foundation. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.