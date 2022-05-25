When I say $3.99 or $4.05, you know what I’m talking about with no guessing. The fast-rising cost of gasoline at the pumps is now a common conversation. Reports on the news track the price in far-away states, and media articles remind us that it is still on the rise.
Several weeks ago, returning home from a weekend trip, we needed to stop for gasoline. The price had not yet become a daily conversation. A Valero station was near $4 per gallon on one side of the street, and across the street, the local Wal-Mart was considerably lower. We knew something was up because the Valero pumps were empty, and every pump at Wal-Mart boasted a line. We waited in line.
Now, it’s a common conversation; it’s easy to talk about the impact of increasing costs on our pocketbooks. But we quickly shy away from conversations about giving because it involves the taboo subject of money.
You were probably raised like me to keep all things about money private because it was no one’s business. But, I’d like to make giving conversations as common as the rising gasoline price.
I’m not interested in the size of a donation. I’m interested in the how and the why of giving. Your how and your why. For many years I gave like most — privately and quietly. However, I now know that talking about the who, how and why of giving makes me a better donor.
Why am I interested? I know my how and why are different from your how and why. I can learn far more from a fellow donor than from media articles about well-known philanthropists. Our motivations are different. We learn from each other.
Interviews with philanthropists like Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Michael Dell, or MacKenzie Scott are fascinating and sometimes surprising. But, even as I read their stories, I still know little about how they “do” philanthropy. As a result, these mega-donors stories yield few helpful answers for my giving.
Mega-donors represent a tiny number of voices in the philanthropy sphere. So, let’s share our giving stories and learn from each other.
Because I believe you have something to teach me to help me be a better donor, I have questions for you. I want to learn what draws you to give to specific organizations, why one organization suits you more than another, and about your giving disappointments. I want the opportunity to learn from your giving experiences.
If you find yourself in a conversation with me about giving, here’s a preview of the questions I will ask.
- What most motivates you to give?
- How do you find new places to give?
- What gives you pause?
- How do you judge their work, know they’re successful?
- What motivates you – your heart or a highly effective organization?
- How do you know the difference?
- How often do you give to the same organization?
- What’s your favorite way to give?
We will become better givers when we start learning from each other.
Donors and givers, like us, are the hardest to find. Most donors hide in plain sight — friends, family, and co-workers.
It’s easy to find the voice of the nonprofit explaining what they believe the philanthropist and the common donor need to know. But that’s only one side of the equation. Their needs bear little resemblance to our motivations — the why of our giving — the other side of the equation.
Where do we find the voice of donors like ourselves? With friends at the coffee shop, co-workers in the breakroom, around the grill at family gatherings, waiting for the fish to bite, and even getting to know someone special before the knot is tied
The where is anywhere and everywhere. Talk about giving with friends and family of all stripes, close and distant. It’s not about learning a wrong or a right way to give but picking up a tip here and ideas there that open your heart and mind a little wider.
Make it a point to have uncommon conversations about giving to grow in wisdom, give well, and become the philanthropist only you can be.