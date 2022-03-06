What sort of person are you — the glass half-full sort or it’s almost all gone sort? If your answer was glass-half-full, then this is for you. In the fall of 2019, I wrote about special event fundraisers and hidden potential.
Then our world turned upside down, and special events disappeared. Thankfully, our world is getting better, and invitations are back.
Before you roll your eyes at the idea of another special event, consider this: A room full of donors, like yourself, present for all kinds of reasons. Some attendees love the organization and can’t wait to talk about something great the organization needs if they have the funds to kick-off, start-up or expand.
What is needed are donors focused on opportunity and impact willing to partner with the organization.
A note for my nonprofit friends — this article is not really for you — it’s for the wonderful folks at your special event. But pay attention, so you’ll know what your donors are up to.
Donor friends, let’s turn the next fundraiser event into an opportunity to look for donor partners, make an impactful gift and build connections.
Let’s start with the nonprofit’s goal for the event. Yes, they hope to raise funds for the organization, but equally important, they are in the friend-raising business. They hope to connect you to their cause and the opportunity to donate again in the future.
It is also your opportunity to connect with friends just as committed to this or other causes. At the event, spend time with people who care about the work as you do.
Your presence suggests you’ve paid for the opportunity to help the nonprofit raise needed funds.
For example, you might bid on auction items or buy raffle tickets.
You might not enjoy the party, yet you need to attend for various reasons. Perhaps you believe in what they do, you’re on the board of directors, a friend invited you, or perhaps your spouse is on the board — whatever the reason you find yourself at the event.
People are everywhere; a few are friends. Some are acquaintances, and then there are the perfect strangers. But, of course, everyone has personal reasons to attend.
Here’s how to be strategic and make the event worthwhile. First, skip the typical networking questions as you talk to different people.
Try these out: 1. What brings you to XYZ event tonight? 2. What do you like about the organization? 3. Have you been a donor for long?
Each question creates the possibility of intersecting interests. In minutes you’ll know if you’re talking to a prospective donor partner.
Next, the question is how to make the best of your time with this room of potential donor partners.
If you’re suspicious that this sounds like fundraising, well, it is, but this is different. It’s fundraising with a mission, a cause, or a purpose in mind first. It starts with your philanthropic interest and looks for partners.
A donor partner shares a similar interest in the same organization and is interested in exploring what a pooled gift might accomplish. A donor partner is interested in making an impactful gift but knows they can’t do it themselves.
Now, take stock of who is present and where your interests might intersect. Connect, ask questions, make a mental list.
Don’t worry about those who focus on socializing. You will not slow them down. Move on and stay focused on your search.
After the event, identify two or three to connect with for an extended conversation at a time and place where you can share ideas. Don’t forget to involve board members or the organization’s executive director in your discussion.
Most of us cannot make impactful philanthropic gifts to our favorite charities. But connected with a group of individuals equally focused, we can generate positive and unexpected, good things.
Essentially, you are looking for others who share your definition of making an impact.
Turn the next event you attend into a donor partner opportunity. Share your passion for making an impact. Find others with similar interests, give well together and make a glass-all-full.