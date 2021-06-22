Summer has finally arrived, and there is an urge to get back into everyday activities for many families. I hear talk of traveling to see extended family, reunions, and driving trips to explore.
Look back for a moment to last summer as businesses began to open, and we were getting out of the house again. You were trying to find ways to keep children busy with far fewer kid-friendly options available.
For all the challenges of last year, there was a benefit of increased family time together. View it as a forced reset from isolating activities like too much screen time from television, social media and gaming to more together time.
Last year provided an opportunity for families to experience what child and adolescent experts preach all the time. Family time is good for everyone. Here’s what I learned from Dr. Todd Thatcher’s March 2020 blog on the benefits of family time for children.
It boosts self-confidence, provides opportunities to learn effective conflict skills, increases adaptability and resilience and can improve heart, brain, hormonal and immune health. It also encourages healthier lifestyles that may result in a longer life span for all family members.
Thatcher’s blog, written before we knew the true impact of the COVID-19 school year, was not accurate about family time reducing stress and improving academic performance, at least not for 2020. Let’s leave that behind us and take advantage of summer 2021.
Build on the positive bonds that increased over the last twelve months by adding philanthropy activities into summer plans.
When a family joins together in a shared experience, everyone benefits. Add philanthropy to your plans to build self-confidence and effective conflict skills, adaptability and improved academic performance. Children from at least ten years of age and older will benefit.
Giving together is a shared experience that seeds and produces lifelong generosity. Philanthropy worth doing is worth learning to do with family.
Your work here is navigating a philanthropy experience with children of varying ages while beaming with pride from the joy of watching children grow and learn their way into generosity toward others.
Here are seven tips that can help you grow the spirit of generosity this summer.
- Look for vacation experiences that include time for your children to do for others.
Do a weekend or weeklong generosity trip where the entire family gives back, for instance– help a family member paint their home or do needed repairs.
- Check with your church for an older member to help with a minor repair or clean-up project around their home.
- Let your children bring a friend along to share the experience.
- Give older children a small budget and let them plan a summer generosity project to give back.
- If it’s time to clean closets, garages and sheds, include children in the cleaning process and then take them along to help donate useable items.
- Give children a screen challenge to identify a group or organization to give to before the end of summer. Then, include them in a discussion about how much and make the delivery in person if it’s local.
Add generosity to your annual summertime plans. Each year the plans can grow as your children grow and mature in their generosity journey.
Grandparents, you can do the same thing when your grandchildren are spending time with you. Children make a habit of watching all the adults in their lives, so don’t miss the chance to be on the generosity train with them.
Don’t forget to talk about it. Experiences stick when you make time for discussion. The right words are less important than what happens when a child has a chance to talk about how they feel. Maya Angelou said it this way, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Actions build memories that stick and generosity that grows for generations. So, what are you doing this summer to grow generosity? Spend time with your children and grandchildren on a generosity project you plan together. Include cousins and friends and give well together.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.