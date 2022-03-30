I could not find an origin for the phrase “The Taxman Cometh,” but there are certainly frequent uses of the phrase in financial articles, especially this time of year. As you gather your documents, prepare the schedules and forms, or work with a professional tax preparer in 2022, it’s a great opportunity to analyze your charitable giving for 2021. As you review your charitable giving, you should ask your advisor if you should do anything different to support your charitable giving this year. Your advisor may offer the following suggestions offered by the retirement specialists at TIAA:
First, itemize your charitable deductions if you can. Tax law changes in 2017 increased the standard deduction for all filing categories, but if you are giving at amounts above the standard deduction, go ahead and itemize your deductions to get a better tax break than the standard deduction. To itemize, your combined charitable giving, home mortgage interest, property/state/local income taxes, and other deductions must exceed $12,550 for individuals or $25,100 for married couples filing jointly. If your deductions don’t add up, take the standard deduction, but if they do, don’t miss the opportunity to itemize.
Second, on that same train of thought, if your itemized deductions don’t exceed the standard deduction amount for 2021, you might consider bunching your deductions in 2022. For example, if you double up on deductible items such as mortgage interest and charitable giving at the end of 2022, you may exceed the itemized deduction threshold and be able to itemize for 2022. An easy way to do this, if you have the flexibility, is to pay your mortgage interest in December for both the current year and the next year. You can also do the same with charitable giving. The strategy may allow you to exceed the standard deduction amount and itemize to get a better tax deduction in every other year.
Third, donate appreciated securities instead of cash. This is a common strategy we see at ETCF. When you sell stocks or bonds yourself, and use the cash for charitable giving you will be required to pay a tax on the capital gains for each security you sell. A better strategy is to donate the securities to a charity before they are sold. The charity will sell the securities and provide an acknowledgement for you to use for tax purposes. You can receive a deduction for the fair market value of the securities at the time of the gift and avoid paying the entire capital gains tax. Gifts of other appreciated assets such as real estate and business interests often include an opportunity for donors to avoid the tax on capital gains as well.
Fourth, if you are age 70½ or older, you should consider a qualified charitable distribution from your IRA. Such a distribution must be made directly from your IRA to a qualifying public charity. If you take the distribution yourself, then use the cash to make charitable gifts, you will be required to pay taxes on the distribution. If you follow the procedures properly, you can avoid paying taxes on the distribution and the distribution may qualify toward the required minimum distribution you must make after you turn age 72. You tax advisor or retirement specialist should be able to explain the opportunity and whether it will apply to your situation.
Finally, if you don’t have a donor-advised fund already, 2022 might be a good year for you to consider establishing one at a DAF sponsoring organization such as East Texas Communities Foundation, National Christian Foundation, National Jewish Foundation, or another sponsor. A donor-advised fund is a practical vehicle for charitable giving that provides donors a simple way to achieve their charitable goals, and take advantage of other smart tax strategies such as bunching gifts or gifting appreciated assets as described above. Donors can claim an immediate tax deduction for a gift to a DAF and recommend distributions following a different timetable, such as the following year, the following decade or the following generation. Assets in a DAF can also be invested and any growth is tax free, making more resources available to charity over time. DAFs at ETCF also contain an element of succession planning, which can help incorporate your long-term charitable objectives into your estate plan.
Our organization has decades of experience working with hundreds of generous East Texans as they navigate tax strategies for charitable giving. We welcome the opportunity to discuss these issues and determine if any of these strategies are your next best opportunity to Give Well.