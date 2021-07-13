In the late eighties, a co-worker walked into my office with a piece of paper fresh off the new fax machine. I realized as I read it my work life would never be the same again.
A new fax machine equaled a more efficient day. Better services; faster communication. There was only one computer in the office. So, the fax would be an excellent tool for moving information to where it was needed.
I saw trouble ahead when I read the words “get back to me as soon as possible.”
I remember saying that I need time to think about the answer, but they’re on the other end, waiting for a response now.
I was already missing an old-fashioned letter by mail that I could open, take at least a day to think about the answer, type up the response and then send it back. The sender did not expect an answer any sooner than a week after the letter was mailed.
To this day, I lament how technology deprives me of time to think about an answer. Moreover, technology deprives me of time to think even when I don’t need an immediate answer. My work life was supposed to be more efficient.
Fast forward to 2021, post fax machine, DOS operating systems, typewriters and clunky recorders. And very important today, post COVID-19.
Nonprofit organizations have embraced technology for 30-plus years, with phones at the ready in every meeting, a computer on every desk, and endless emails consuming most of workday. Today, they zoom meetings and answer emails on their phones — every response immediate.
Nonprofit organizations are smarter than they have ever been. They use all the technology tools they can afford to deliver the best services they can deliver. So, as donors to these up-to-date organizations can we assume our donations are put to the best use?
Our donations warrant healthy nonprofit organizations. Does high-tech equal healthy? Short answer, no.
In my work, I review grants to private foundations, paying attention to mission, programs, leadership and finances. Technology is a given, not a measure of success.
Questions help discern their financial health. Are they barely scraping by, paying bills on time? Do they have money in the bank to cover the loss of donors, grants or contracts? Answers can be found at Candid.com, an online platform that allows viewing of the nonprofit’s annual tax filing, which includes financial information.
I also look for a variety of other markers when assessing the health of a nonprofit organization.
The organization has diverse funding sources with funds in reserve to operate three to six months in case of an unexpected loss of funding from a grant, significant donor or another financial event.
Staff and board leadership is always ready to answer questions, and if they don’t have the answer needed, ready to get it for you as quickly as possible.
Frequent communication about the mission and work of the organization provides the confidence you need to know your investment is used for what matters. Nuggets of information can be gleaned from newsletters, emails, annual reports and events.
Board members are committed to the organization.
A strong working relationship between the executive director and the board of directors is an indicator of better direction setting and planning by the leadership with a focus on the mission.
And when you find a strong partnership between the executive director and the board chair, you have struck gold.
The work required to maintain strong working relationships with board members, keeping an eye on the fundraising ball and delivery of critical services is a challenge that increased post COVID-19. When an executive director is committed to this kind of hard work over the long-term, you have an organization worthy of investment.
Stephen King says, “Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.” It’s the same for nonprofits.
Combine these factors with a mission you believe is important, and you have the makings of a donation meaningful to you and those served.
Intentional donors deserve intentional leadership.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.