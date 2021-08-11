The dog days of summer are a time when many people from East Texas choose to take a vacation to either enjoy the heat at the beach or avoid the heat in the mountains. We have had the opportunity to enjoy both extremes over the years and our family, like yours, may be divided between the two. Whether you choose the mountains or the sea or anywhere in between, as you plan for your vacation this year (or next year for those of you who have already returned), here are a couple of reminders with regard to your charitable giving.
As you make preparations to pay bills that will come due while you are away, hold the mail and take care of the yard and your pets, make sure you don’t miss any regular contributions to your favorite charities. (In fact, for those who have already been on vacation this summer, it is never too late to make up contributions if you notice you have missed any while you were away.) Nonprofit organizations can’t afford to take time off. The services they provide are needed every day of the year. Each week, area food pantries are open to make sure families are fed and clinics such as Bethesda Health Clinic and St. Paul Children’s Foundation are providing necessary medical and dental assistance to individuals in need of their vital services. In addition, the summer heat causes an increase in the need for utility assistance for many families as electric bills rise as families try to keep safe from the heat. This same scenario plays out all over East Texas as families in need seek out the services and resources provided by area nonprofits. There is no summer break for those in need.
Contributions to churches have shown a summer slump that has been well-documented for many years. Just as your electric bill rises in the summer, so does the electric bill at your church. In addition, churches experience other unusually high costs with vacation Bible school, camps and mission trips.
Two simple ways to plan ahead for prolonged absences from giving are by establishing automatic payments or by using mobile friendly giving options. It is easy for a donor to get caught up in the activities of daily life, but by arranging recurring donations or automatic drafts one can simply set-it-and-forget-it. COVID has taught many of us to utilize online payment options. Vacation is another reason to take advantage of the convenience of online payments and the stability it offers your favorite charities.
In addition to supporting your favorite local charities, many of you may also have a unique opportunity to share your generosity at your vacation destination. If you spend a significant amount of time at your vacation destination or summer retreat, you may become more aware of local charitable needs or become more engaged with a local church or community. You should consider contributing to a local congregation or local charities to help support the services provided for those in need in your vacation community. Attending local fundraising events such as summer concerts or other programs can be a fun way to support the work of charities in your vacation community. You may even learn enough about their work to consider year-round giving, even if you are not a year-round resident.
Another option to consider is supporting charitable organizations that work to keep your vacation destination natural and beautiful. Such organizations may include beach cleanup programs, wildlife preservation programs and park improvement programs such as the Turtle Hospital in Florida, the National Park Foundation, or Yellowstone Forever. These charities and many others work to preserve the natural spaces that attract vacationers, and your support can help them maintain their beauty and natural habitat.
As you and your family make your summer plans, making arrangements to maintain your regular contributions and considering charitable opportunities at your vacation destination may be your next best opportunities to give well.
(Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day in April and raised over $2.8 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.)