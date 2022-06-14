Someone once said, “Spring is a lovely reminder of how beautiful things can be.” Indeed, leaves and grass turn green almost overnight, and flowers pop out of tree branches and up from beds. But, here, in this part of Texas, spring is short-lived. The warmer days we’ve longed for finally show up and just as suddenly hot, humid summer days push spring out of the way.
That’s what I felt as record temperatures hit us in mid-May. Then, we blinked, and summer arrived. Almost the same time, school zones disappeared from my daily commute, and more kids and parents started showing up at restaurants when I stopped for my lunch break.
My summertime memories include the feeling of freedom from a swing seat, legs pumping to go as high as possible. Those were simple times with little more than a few chores to be done every week, library books to read, walks to the 7-Eleven for a cold Icee and a stop-off at the swings in the nearby park.
By the time I was 14, summertime meant volunteering as a Candy Striper at the local hospital. It was the beginning of a habit of giving that grew with me into adulthood. I took my first volunteer job quite seriously, returning the following summer to help train the junior newbies, which made perfect sense since I considered myself highly experienced.
Volunteering followed me into college, and by the time I graduated, I was helping to start a brand new nonprofit, having volunteered to complete the IRS nonprofit status application form. For this endeavor, I was not highly experienced but brave enough to tackle the fine print on the form and didn’t know enough to be anxious about the IRS.
In my late 20s, I began making small donations to organizations I knew or heard about because I believed in their mission. I started as a laid-back teen enjoying my summer swinging time, learning my way into giving one experience at a time.
Today’s laid-back teen is tomorrow’s generous adult.
If your teen is lounging around the house, sleeping in till mid-morning and spending their waking hours on Instagram and texting, congratulate them on an excellent job taking a break. Everyone needs some downtime, a good break from their schedule. Kids are no different.
But start now to challenge them to give their time, perhaps even part of their allowance, toward something that matters to them.
Rachel Macy Stafford, the author of the Hands-Free Mama blog, says, “Having a parent who listens creates a child who believes that he or she has a voice that matters in this world.”
Be that parent. Listen to what matters and help them find even small ways to make a difference. Then, do that year after year and watch your child mature into a generous adult.
James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, says we need to create mini-habits and then systematically repeat them over time to create baked-in behavior changes. He has four simple laws to follow.
First, make the habit obvious, then make it attractive. Next, make it easy and satisfying. If I could add to Clear’s list, especially for kids, number five would read: Invite a friend.
Kids love to do things together, in groups — large and small. So help them create a group around the giving activity. Be the taxi driver so you can listen to their conversation. You might catch a line or two between the latest Instagram post, movie, or pop star about how it felt to give.
Savor those moments. Invite their opinions about how to give more or better next time. Encourage them to dream about how they would make the world a better place.
Our children are much more than the sum of good behavior, grades, talent and accomplishments. They are the future of everything. So encourage their generosity today because it will matter tomorrow.
And don’t forget to share their stories with grandparents, relatives and friends because none of us accomplish anything alone. Giving is a circle that grows ever wider; loop your kids into the giving circle as early as possible.