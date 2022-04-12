Not too long ago, an action meant movement, often with muscles like glutes, quads, and hamstrings; we got out of the recliner and off the couch. Action burned calories; it was substantial, even consequential.
We burn fewer calories as our fingers fly around the keyboard, liking and sharing causes across social media accounts. So, what’s the impact of all this compassionate keyboard philanthropy? A plea for help, an outcry that needs to be shared, a cause supported, and messages sent worldwide.
A 2013 study by the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business reported that for many of us, liking a cause was all the action needed to scratch the compassion itch. Like and share buttons relieved the need for personal action. Then we opt out of any commitment of time and money, but it satisfies the desire to look good to others.
The study also said that private or less public-facing commitments to a cause mean we take the responsibility seriously. So, the decision to sign a petition or donate has become personal, and many of us stop to be sure the decision aligns with our values, which I call Giving Fingerprints.
At the time of the study in 2013, there were 699 million Facebook users. Today, over 3.8 billion spend time connecting, liking, and sharing. Nonprofits everywhere wish that an 86% increase in users translated to an 86 % increase in donations. It’s just not so.
Going beyond liking and sharing
What about your opinions and feedback? Facebook seems like an easy place to share your opinions and thoughts. But, will the nonprofit see your post? Will a board member know you shared a great idea?
Unfortunately, it isn’t likely your Facebook opinions will change the actions of a nonprofit or impact the direction of a cause. Remember, Facebook’s goal is to make money, and its algorithms have that goal in mind. So, while Facebook is all about you and me, it’s not really about us at all.
Even though we recognize we’re just targets with a dollar sign on our chest, we still post. Two forces drive online sharing – status and emotion. Does it make me look good – smarter, most informed, or first to know? Does it push my buttons — trigger deep-seated emotions or a tip of the tongue thrashing or even verbal applause?
Make your feedback matter
If you want your feedback to matter, try out this phrase, “I’m sharing these comments because I have very high expectations of the organization, and I know your work matters.”
I borrowed the phrase from a contributing editor to Inc. Magazine, Jeff Haden who uses a similar version for employee conversations with a 40% bump in positive reactions.
Let’s try it out with nonprofits. Tell them you have high expectations, and they can reach them.
Believing in people matters; believing in organizations multiplies the impact.
But don’t stop with Facebook. If the feedback you want to deliver is important enough to drive you to post on Facebook, you should also grab your phone and make a call to the organization, a board member, or an active volunteer.
I spend a lot of time in conversation with people of all stripes. Donors, nonprofits, business owners, leaders — I’ve sat and listened as they talked about their challenges, disappointments, and failures. I’ve also heard their successes, lessons learned, hopes and dreams. They almost all have common questions.
Can they meet the high expectations others have of them? Does anyone believe in their ability to get there? Are their dreams possible?
Take your feedback offline and follow Jeff Hayden’s suggestion, “Don’t soft-pedal high standards: Don’t pretend that it’s easy — do the opposite. Emphasize the toughness of the task and your belief that they have what it takes.”
Facebook can be a useful, even fun tool for communication, but as donors and supporters of a cause, we must go beyond. It requires us to act through compassionate philanthropy — giving aid, assisting, helping on the ground where needed. It requires questions that challenge the work, suggestions that offer new directions with high expectations and the belief that we all matter.