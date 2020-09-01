The first bicycle I attempted to ride had no training wheels and was a bit large for me. My cousin was eighteen months older, taller and already had long legs. Only six at the time, I was in between. Not quite big enough for big kid bikes and long outgrown the tricycle.
How often do we find ourselves in between? As kids, we longed to be bigger, older, faster, only to mention a few items on a long list of childhood wants.
Horse riding was on the list of experiences for which I wasn’t quite old enough. My grandfather loved horses and spent much of his extra cash to grow a small herd. Family pictures show me sharing the saddle with various adults at an early age.
Early solo rides were on young horses not big enough to bear the weight of an adult. My grandfather did not hesitate to put a grandchild on a young horse as soon as it was saddle broke.There were no Shetland ponies in my early riding days, instead young horses not yet grown to their full height and often quite unruly. Landing in the dirt was a frequent event which my grandfather viewed as no more dangerous than falling out of the trees I was fond of climbing.
Now looking back on these memories, I realize I learned to do, fall off, get up, and to do it again. I learned about horses and especially myself. Was grampa training the horse or a budding cowgirl.
The work of falling, getting up and starting over is typical for everyone. It is also common for nonprofit organizations and the donors that support their work.
What is unexpected is that as a donor or supporter of a particular organization or cause,there are opportunities to fall off, get up and get at it again. For donors, it looks like this. We feel good about donating, then the organizations forgot to thank us, had bad press or disappointed us somehow, and we must decide to donate again or not.
Nonprofit organizations are always learning about how to do their work. They are still learning about those they serve. Sometimes they are learning about new work, new participants, or clients. They are always learning and getting better at what they do.
How can we walk alongside their work and ensure a difference? How can that difference be for more than just one person, perhaps a change that affects thousands, even millions?
Let’s say you want to help end hunger. You’ve been donating to organizations here and around the world addressing the issue from food boxes for seniors and food-filled backpacks for school kids to teaching farming skills and drilling water wells.
But reports on the number of hungry have become more complicated.
Now they report not just how many are hungry but also include the number of individuals who do not have access to healthy, nourishing food.
Ending hunger has gotten complex with many, many variables, both here in America and around the world. And Corona-19 has made it all much worse, everywhere.
The answer comes in two parts. First, donors must continue to support immediate needs to feed people who can’t afford to purchase food or solutions to increase access to healthy food for those who live in a food desert with few places to buy healthy food.
The second part is to support new projects testing better ways to get food to people or teach them how to sustain themselves. The key is new and different. The challenge is finding ways to make food systems sustainable and accessible.
Part one: donate now, feed now. Part two: requires the long-view and willingness to fund work where results are not evident or easily measured.
As a donor, you have a choice to fund where it matters most to you, one or both. Whatever change you would like to see on this planet is similar. There is at least a part one and a part two.
I have a new favorite saying, “be impatient for action, but patient for outcomes.” Funding part one is immediate, part two, the long view.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.