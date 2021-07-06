There is a journey to be had in the world of philanthropy. At first, the word seems quite daunting, but when examined, it illuminates hope. People who grasp a passion to do well in their communities by giving of time, resources and funds shine a light. A light of hope for those being blessed by these gifts.
I believe in giving from one’s blessings, but I never thought that I would be involved in the middle of my community that has such focus and drive for bettering the welfare of those that are at the core of Smith County. Being an executive director of a youth development organization was not on my radar five years ago, but when my family moved to Tyler in 2017, I was fortunate to find employment with First Tee — Greater Tyler first as their administrative assistant and then as their executive director. Within this organization, I found people who are passionate about creating experiences that help young people build character and strengthen their skills in everything they do, including golf. Because of my role with First Tee — Greater Tyler, I have met other leaders who choose to give back daily to their communities.
Many of these leaders are members of an organization that dedicates itself to the very core meaning of philanthropy. Members of the Women’s Fund of Smith County show great care and dedication to nonprofits in their communities. This care was made evident to me during the Power of the Purse event in 2019. Though I did not really know anyone at the event, the women with the Women’s Fund made me feel welcome and seen. Hearing the passion and excitement for the good they do in the Tyler area made me contemplate being a part of this amazing organization. My heart wanted to be around these ladies whose hearts glowed with the love of God and love for their neighbors. (Matthew 22: 37-39)
At that same time, I was exploring the opportunity to join First Tee — Greater Tyler and the Women’s Fund of Smith County together in a project that would impact kids for many years to come. The staff and board of First Tee — Greater Tyler dreamed of a facility that would serve kids and families in North Tyler. Early in the life of the organization, board members entered into a lease with the City of Tyler for a parcel of land within the Woldert Park system. For years, this lease lay stagnant, until 2018 when it was revived once again for the planning and implementation of a youth golfing facility.
In 2019, with the help of the city of Tyler and a generous benefactor, we broke ground on this facility and constructed a limited flight driving range as well as chipping and putting greens. In the fall of 2019, we conducted classes for 40 kids. We soon started planning for the construction of a building and a pavilion. I could not believe it when I received the call that let me know the Women’s Fund of Smith County wanted to help us build our pavilion. I was humbled to know that so many women supported our mission to impact youth in the Greater Tyler area. This support sustained me through the delays and setbacks that would be the year 2020. We persevered through many challenges and are excited for what the future holds for First Tee — Greater Tyler as this facility will enable us to conduct Life Skills Programs at camps and classes throughout the year for kids ages 7-18. We will work closely with surrounding schools to schedule programs and transportation for their students.
And now in 2021, our 10-year anniversary as a First Tee chapter, the dream of a standalone facility comes to full view with the Grand Opening of our Woldert Park Facility on July 17. We invite the community to join us as we open our gates at 11 a.m. and demonstrate all that First Tee — Greater has to offer kids and family in the Greater Tyler area. If you cannot make the grand opening, we will continue our 10-year anniversary celebration during our annual Skills Challenge tournament on Aug. 30 at The Cascades. It would be a joy to see you anytime, but especially during these celebrations.
Stacia Aylor is the executive director of First Tee - Greater Tyler.