The Chronicle of Philanthropy recently noted a trend toward greater unrestricted gifts for nonprofits during COVID-19. In reflecting on giving in 2020, the Chronicle observed, “Grant makers and wealthy donors also made headlines by loosening or lifting restrictions on how charities could use the dollars they gave.” East Texas Communities Foundation was one of those grant makers, which lifted restrictions and made more unrestricted gifts during 2020. From our perspective, the challenges facing nonprofit organizations were so unpredictable, that many of them were forced into survival mode rather than pursuing specific projects. As the pandemic lingered, many nonprofits were eventually able to stabilize their charitable support and reduce their appeals for unrestricted gifts. The whole experience of lifting restrictions and making grants for general support has brought greater awareness to the issue of restricted giving.
With the worst of COVID-19 behind us, some large donors and foundations have returned to making grants with restricted purposes, while others are rethinking whether they want to go back to that model. As a donor, you may be seeing a change in the number of appeals for unrestricted gifts or you may be considering making a restricted gift in your end-of year giving or estate planning. It might be helpful to consider when and how to make proper restricted gifts to your favorite charities. Let me offer my observations.
First, unrestricted gifts are by far the most preferred type of gift a charity can receive. Unrestricted gifts allow the organization to use the funds in any manner that is necessary to accomplish their mission. Charities may need to use the funds to pay normal business operating expenses such as utility bills or payroll, and program costs, such as providing food and rent assistance for those in need. Unrestricted gifts can also be invested in expanding programs or meeting unexpected needs such as replacing AC units or making plumbing repairs.
Second, gifts should only be restricted when both the donor and the charity have a clear understanding about the restrictions. When a gift is received with a restriction or specific designation, the recipient organization must use it for that purpose. Restricted gifts are best for organizations with clear and stable programs and objectives. As an example, if an organization has three primary programs or services, it would be reasonable to make a gift that is restricted to one of those three programs that is nearest and dearest to you. Maybe you have experienced or witnessed the impact of a particular program on a friend or family member. Because of that personal connection, and because you have confidence that the program or service is a stable part of the mission of the organization, you can safely make a restricted gift to support that program or service.
Next, testamentary gifts with very specific restrictions can be difficult, impossible or costly to fulfill if not planned properly. An example I often use is the danger of leaving a testamentary gift restricted to support the handbell choir at your church. As a former handbell choir member, I feel I can speak with authority that the art of playing handbells is not one that is growing vigorously. Though it is apparently increasing in popularity, it is still risky to assume that your congregation will always have a handbell choir and could always put such restricted funds to use. It would be better to leave a gift “to support the music ministry, with a preference for support of the handbell program if such a program exists at the time of the gift.” If you do not provide the latitude for modification of a restriction, the recipient organization may have to spend significant resources to get a court and the state attorney general to agree to modifications.
All of the extra work can be avoided if you provide “preferences” but do not limit the ability of your favorite charity to use the funds in other ways if necessary.
Finally, it is wise to make more restricted gifts over a shorter time horizon and less restricted gifts over a longer time horizon. For example, if you know of a specific project that an organization is currently seeking funding to support, it would be acceptable to make an immediate gift and restrict it or designate it for that project. If you are young and healthy and making plans for a gift in your will that may come to fruition in twenty years, the language you use should give more latitude to meet the needs of the organization in the future.
Carefully considering the restrictions you impose on a gift to your favorite charity may be your next best opportunity to give well.
(Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day in April and raised over $2.8 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.)