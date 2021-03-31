The first day of Mr. Anderson’s eighth-grade physical science class should have been like all my other
classes that day. New teachers, new kids, books, and class rules. But Mr. Anderson wasn’t like the other
teachers.
He helped us move a dozen desks into a circle and then joined the circle as if he were one of us. Pointing
to a stack of books, he invited us to help ourselves. We all dutifully grabbed one.
Mr. Anderson waited. Back in our seats, we waited. Finally, he asked what we wanted to learn this year.
We stared in silence. No ideas.
Then he asked a different question. What grade did we each want to earn this year? Entirely off balance,
we were shifting in our seats and glancing at each other. I was unprepared for the question. No teacher
had ever asked me to declare my grade before I completed a single assignment.
The next day Mr. Anderson asked the grade question again with pen and grade book in hand. My mind
was racing.
Did Mr. Anderson not know how grades worked? Were the twelve of us the luckiest kids in school? Day
two, name your grade, done.
Or was he serious; what grade was I willing to declare? What did I believe I could earn? How might I
earn the grade? Was I brave enough to say an A, or was I a B student? Was there a correct answer?
When faced with a question, we search for the correct answer.
Yesterday, I called a nonprofit executive director to learn more about the damage they had experienced
from a recent weeklong winter storm. My phone call was unexpected. We had not spoken before, and
she didn’t know the funder I represented.
I had limited details about their damage from the newspaper article, but I knew the funder would need
more information before making a gift. The executive director struggled to answer the unexpected
questions. It was essential to leave me with the impression they had a plan, and the organization would
be okay. But she also needed me to know help duing this crisis would be greatly appreciated.
Tips to Get the Answers You Need Before You Give
Start with a real conversation, best in person or by phone. Establish a connection.
Email is okay when additional information is helpful.
Be clear about the information you seek.
If it’s about a program or project, ask detailed questions.
After you have the big picture, target your questions.
Pay attention to answers and identify the information gaps. Ask for more explanation.
Listen and ask another question.
If you are fact-finding, let the organization know you’re undecided or that others are involved in making
the final decision. Executive directors and fundraisers appreciate the opportunity to talk with donors
directly. Such connections are the key to good gift decisions.
I learned a lot about questions and answers in Mr. Anderson’s science class. After seriously pondering
the grade question, I finally said, “maybe an A-minus.” It was an honest answer. I aspired to be a good
student, but my report card reflected a fair share of B grades.
As the weeks evolved, Mr. Anderson expected us to decide as a group what we wanted to study, what to
read from the book, what to skip over. We struggled with the concept of self-education, unlike today
with so many learning platforms at our fingertips. Mr. Anderson sat in our circle every day and just
asked questions. No assignments, no tests.
Later in the year, we were making a stab at understanding photosynthesis and how plants grow. Mr.
Anderson suggested we share what we learned with a class of third graders.
That changed our work, what we needed to learn. Now we had a purpose. After many more questions,
digging for answers and planning, we headed to third-grade classes to lead photosynthesis projects.
Questions were the key to our science education that year. We searched for answers, and we shared
what we learned. Questions are the key to giving well. To make it even better, share what you learn.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides
high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience
and maximize impact.
She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are
welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.