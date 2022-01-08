Now, for those of you who are calendar year tax filers, it is indeed too late to give gifts to charity and have them count for 2021. But it is not too late to give thought to how you gave in 2021, nor is it too late to give thought to how you want to give in 2022. December is a very busy time of the year for charitable giving. Dec. 31 is a hard tax deadline for many individuals and charities, and both work feverishly to meet their goals and deadlines. Many individuals are involved in partnerships and other forms of businesses which distribute profits at year-end. This creates a December financial rush to accurately determine income, compute a charitable giving budget, and match resources with charitable giving goals. Charities understand this dilemma and work very hard to make sure they are not overlooked by donors in the sprint to Dec. 31. Like many of you, I was receiving last-minute email appeals from charities all day on Dec. 31, and the last online gift we received at ETCF came in after 10 p.m.
But now that the race is finished for another year, it is a good time to review your giving and make adjustments for 2022. Here is a question you can ask yourself as part of the review. Did you reach your charitable goals for 2021 by giving the right things, to the right organizations, at the right time?
First, did you reach your charitable giving goals for 2021? If you didn’t have any, setting a few giving goals for 2022 is a great place to start. If you had some goals, did you reach some and fall short on others? For those you didn’t reach, why didn’t you reach them? Did you run out of time? Did you run out of resources? What small steps can you take now to help resolve any of those issues, so you can reach all your goals this year?
Second, did you give the right things? By that I mean did you give the things in 2021 that were the most effective, efficient and satisfying. Were you able to give your time, talents and treasure in 2021? Maybe you were only able to give of your treasure, but you wanted to give more of your time and talents. Plan to give more time this year by taking at least one small step in that direction. Pick up the phone and call the volunteer coordinator at your favorite charity and ask how you can get involved. Let them know your skills and talents and how much time you would like to spend helping each week or each month. Let them help you find a place to serve. Maybe you gave gifts of cash in 2021, but your advisors keep suggesting you should think about giving other assets such as appreciated securities or real estate. They may even be suggesting you create a donor-advised fund. With proper planning, you can give assets which provide the greatest tax advantage. In the process of being a good steward of your resources, you may also find you can give more than you thought to charity. Give your advisors a call and start planning now to give the right things in 2022.
Third, did you give to the right organizations in 2021? Do you have confidence that the organizations receiving your gifts were able to put them to use providing programs and services that match up with your values? Now is a good time to reach out and have some conversations with the staff at local charities to answer any lingering questions that affected your giving last year. Good charity fundraisers work hard to make sure that they understand their donors and help them meet their charitable goals, even if that means turning away a gift or redirecting a donor to a more suitable charity.
Finally, did you give at the right time in 2021? If you waited too late to initiate a gift of a complex asset such as a business interest, real estate or certain types of securities, you may have missed the opportunity for 2021. It is not too early to begin having conversations with your advisors, our staff here at ETCF, or the staff at your favorite local charities, to make sure you don’t miss any opportunities in 2022. Beginning now to plan for your charitable giving in 2022 may be your next best opportunity to Give Well.