Yankee Hall of Famer Yogi Berra is known to many beyond baseball for his famous quotes or “Yogi-isms.” One of his most famous “Yogi-isms” was “It’s déjà vu all over again.” It feels a bit like Yogi’s timeless quip is becoming our reality as nonprofits, which have been cautious in their return to normal fundraising gatherings, are once again having to cancel and postpone events. The delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on fall fundraising events and it can serve as a reminder for each of us to stay focused in our philanthropy.
I know many donors and nonprofit staff are feeling like Pittsburgh weatherman Phil Conners who keeps waking up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day in an endless time loop. Unlike the 1993 comedy starring Bill Murray, what we are reliving again as we enter fall 2021 is not a laughing matter. In our community there are real people, trying to plan real events, to engage and inform real donors, about the real important work of local charities. The funds raised at these events provide necessary support for these charities to accomplish their missions. This latest round of cancellations and postponements can either frustrate us or strengthen our resolve.
Let me offer a few tips to encourage you to strengthen your resolve with regard to charitable needs in our community. First, take a deep breath. Give an extra measure of grace to the event organizers when you receive a cancellation or postponement notice. Everyone is trying to make sense of the situation and make the best decisions possible for their organization and their event attendees. Its hard to explain all the reasons a decision is made in a brief phone call or cancellation notice. It’s even harder to reach unanimous consensus on whether the event should be held or canceled. Take a breath, and give some grace.
Next, add the enjoyment you would have had at the fundraising event to the long list of losses related to COVID, and don’t ask for a refund. You didn’t really plan to attend the event for your personal gain did you? Of course not. Sure, it would have been fun to attend the gala or event, but the purpose was to raise funds to support the mission of the organization, so stay focused. If you haven’t already bought your tickets to the event and it has been canceled or postponed, go ahead and purchase the tickets or make a comparable donation so the charity can continue their work. If you have bought your tickets and the organization is offering refunds, politely decline the refund. The event may be rescheduled, or it may not. Sometimes an organization can get refunds or deposits back for event expenses. In other cases, the organization may still have to pay certain nonrefundable costs or lose deposits. Your gift can help offset any of these unrecoverable costs, as well as support the ongoing work of the organization.
Another suggestion is to stay informed about the needs and accomplishments of the organization. Canceling an event may create an unexpected loss of financial support for an organization. Likewise, the same conditions that cause the organization to cancel the event may also create an increase in demand for their charitable services. Stay informed and be ready to respond and encourage your friends to do likewise. If you have questions about the impact of canceling an event or the current status of the charity, don’t hesitate to call the organization and inquire about their current needs.
Finally, think about sending a note of encouragement to the staff at the organization. They are probably discouraged that they have had to cancel another event. They may be discouraged that they will not get to enjoy the event with you, and they may be worried about how that will impact their organization and the important work they do. Your kind words can turn lemons into lemonade and show your sincere appreciation for the vital work that is being accomplished every day at our local charities.
Following these simple suggestions may help you avoid the pit of frustration amid COVID cancellations and stay focused on the important work of your favorite charities. Staying focused on the impact of your charitable giving may be your next best opportunity to give well.
(Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day in April and raised over $2.8 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.)