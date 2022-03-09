A national radio show was recently taking calls from listeners who were sharing the price of gas in their communities. The host was astonished to hear what people in California and other parts of the country were paying for gas. It was a good reminder for me that we are fortunate in East Texas to have our own local oil field and refineries. Local supply is different than global supply, however, so even though oil in our area doesn’t have to move very far from the ground to your gas tank, there is still a broader shortage of oil based on national production capacity and global conflicts. The resulting sharp increase in the price of gas also caused me to reflect on the impact of inflation and the current state of our economy on local nonprofits. Rising prices, supply chain issues and labor shortages can all have an impact on nonprofits. Here are some things wise donors should consider as you observe how your favorite charities deal with current challenges.
Unlike most for profit companies, nonprofits do not usually have the option to pass along cost increases by increasing the price of their goods and services to consumers. As we all know, gas prices can increase literally overnight, but nonprofits have no way to pass on these higher expenses because they are not charging for their services. Wise donors should consider the rising variable costs of the charities they support. Some charities are paying more for required items such as wholesale food acquired by food banks, or organizations like Meals on Wheels and The Salvation Army. Other organizations rely on significant travel expenses which increase with rising fuel costs, including charities delivering home health services or performing arts organizations which cover the travel expenses of their artists for practices and performances.
As an example, The East Texas Food bank is experiencing the impact of rising costs on both ends of their operation. Rising fuel costs and supply chain issues are making it harder and more expensive to acquire food, while the rising cost of food at grocery stores is causing more people to reach out for food assistance. The East Texas Food Bank is spending more than they expected for fuel and food, and ultimately, as resources become scarce, it could diminish the amount of food they are able to distribute to those in need. The food bank prides itself on maximizing the amount of meals they are able to provide with each dollar generously contributed, but two of their largest expenses, the cost of fuel and food, are not always within their control.
Supply chain issues are affecting routine delivery of goods, but also delaying the completion and causing cost increases for capital projects. Production and delivery issues can cause nonprofit projects to resort to higher cost substitutes or higher lease and relocation costs incurred as a result of delays. Even routine issues, such as replacing and maintaining technology and equipment used to deliver services to those in need, are all affected by supply chain disruptions.
Finally, labor shortages can result in increased labor costs to keep good employees from leaving for higher paying jobs, or to recruit and train new employees due to high employee turnover. Nonprofit jobs are not usually the highest paying jobs, but a tight labor market may require payroll adjustments to remain competitive. A recent site visit to Champions for Children confirmed that they are providing more training for preschool workers because these workers are being lured away from childcare jobs due to the availability of higher paying jobs. Champions for children is a nonprofit which, among other programs, provides affordable training for childcare workers. The services they provide are in higher demand because of the shortage of trained childcare workers.
My advice to donors is to stay aware of the impact of rising costs, supply chain issues and labor shortages on the nonprofits that you support. Read the newsletters they send to you or reach out to their executive directors or board members if you have questions about the current challenges they may be facing. Your interest in the circumstances faced by charities which are important to you can make you a better donor and advocate for their work among your friends. Staying informed about ways to support your favorite charities in these challenging economic conditions may be your next best opportunity to Give Well.