The number keeps changing and fast — 3,328,692 Ukrainians have fled their country. I can’t imagine what the number will be when you read this article. More than two million people have fled to Poland and half a million to Romania. The rest have spread out across surrounding countries. And some are even arriving here in America and our East Texas communities.
And then there are 6.5 million people displaced within Ukraine. They have fled their homes but not their country. My heart aches from the images and stories. Like many children in the last 19 years who waved goodbye to mothers and fathers heading to Iraq or Afghanistan, I did the same as my dad left for a tour in Viet Nam.
As a 12-year-old, I experienced the sadness and loss of a dad in my life for an entire year. And it was not until March 2003, when, like most Americans, I watched the invasion of Iraq from my living room television, that I felt the fear and panic of war. By day two, I called my dad to hear his voice.
Today. I’m searching for a way to help. That’s all, just help. But, giving during a humanitarian crisis is difficult as the needs change quickly depending on the type of disaster and the location.
Should we give now or wait? How can we wait when news reports grow more desperate every day? How will I know if a gift now will get to where help is most needed? Who can I trust? The questions are endless, information overwhelming.
The needs are unimaginable. How can we give amid a raging war? Where can we give safely?
Tips for tough decisions
- Look for U.S.-based agencies, charities and churches working in the location or country affected by the crisis.
- Research the charity to ensure the gift you are making will make it into that country. Try to find out how it will be used. Check websites for up-to-date information.
- Recognize that international crises seldom have end dates. The challenges and problems last a long time and make giving later equally important.
Here is a list of organizations I know are working in Poland and Ukraine.
- Doctors Without Borders — Doctors and medical supplies
- Direct Relief — Humanitarian relief, doctors and nurses
- Mercy Corps — Emergency cash assistance
- Save the Children — Immediate aid to families
- International Medical Corps — Medical, mental health services
- Samaritan’s Purse — Setting up a field hospital
- International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
- Razom Emergency Response — Urgent help for extreme and unforeseen situations in Ukraine, medical supplies, blood, tactical medicine items.
- International Rescue Committee — Help and support for displaced Ukrainian families with critical aid.
- Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund — Focuses on the most vulnerable, including children.
- Caritas Internationalis — Humanitarian aid
Today’s crisis becomes tomorrow’s tremendous challenge. European countries face serious resettlement issues of housing, employment and education. Thus far, reception centers have popped up across Europe where fleeing refugees find a meal, warmth and possibly sleep. Compare this image to large tent camps where refugees often spend years attempting to migrate and resettle, a story we’re more accustomed to seeing.
International crises are not going away; there will be another one tomorrow. There is not enough food, safe water or beds for children to sleep in every day. So, a donation that makes even a tiny difference can have a ripple effect.
If it matters that your gift addresses a specific problem, be prepared to ask questions and do a little research. You will feel better about the gift if you do.
Much of the information you need is at your fingertips. The bottom line? Give now and plan to give again before psychic numbing occurs. The graphic images we see daily will wear us down, but refugees will still need our help.
More women, children and elderly than the total population of Chicago are spreading into Europe. And at least some are arriving locally. So, help a stranger with a donation or help a local Ukrainian helping friends and family. Sometimes, giving well just means keeping an open heart.