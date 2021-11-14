’Tis the season, once again, seemingly earlier in the year than ever before. I welcome it all, right now, almost two months too early; I couldn’t help feeling a little happy seeing Halloween costumes right next to Christmas lights in October, because it meant that my favorite time of the year was coming.
I may have giggled when I saw the first Mariah Carey memes popping up on my social feeds — capturing the collective dread of the ringing bells and blaring lyrics of “All I Want for Christmas is You”, the soaring vocals soon to pile up like lumps of coal in our stockings. But I also couldn’t wait to hear that song over and over again — in every store, on every radio station, in my head in a quiet room — because even though the song is annoying, it signals the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year.
And yet, here we all are, weeks before Thanksgiving, worried we won’t be able to order gifts fast enough to give our loved ones in time for the big day — whichever big day you celebrate. Before we get fixated on the latest headline-making crisis, let’s just stop for a minute and give thanks.
What a couple of years we’ve all been through! Last week, the organization for which I work — The Women’s Fund of Smith County — was able to host our Power of the Purse Luncheon, an event we had to cancel in 2020 because of the pandemic. Many other nonprofit organizations faced incredible challenges as they tried to continue to serve their clients with limited resources including funding, cut short by cancelled events; volunteers who were unable to serve; and in so many cases, a dramatic upswing in people who needed their help.
As families, we’ve navigated one crisis after another, from shutdowns, to toilet paper shortages; from ongoing anxiety about our children and the safety of our schools; in the worst cases, the illness and even the death of loved ones; and for all of us, how to safely and responsibly be together — a simple joy that most of us never thought would be in jeopardy.
Maybe this is all why I am ready to set up my holiday decorations and to sing along with arguably one of the most irritating songs ever written, because I’ve learned that all I really do want for Christmas is “you.” I want all of us to be healthy, to be happy, and to be together. I want our needs to be met, and I want us to experience peace and fulfillment.
Before we all start wrapping our gifts and stressing out over what we can or can’t buy, let’s take a minute to give thanks and to center our minds and hearts in gratitude.
Philanthropy is a value that guides us to be concerned about the needs of others and to do what we can to meet those needs. It compels us to give. This year, perhaps because I am keenly informed by the events of the recent past, I am not just giving thanks, I am giving with gratitude.
Walking in a spirit of gratitude makes us better givers, and not just of material things. When I am focused on being thankful, I give of my most precious and coveted resources more freely. For example, I’m better at remembering to take time for others — time to listen, to be supportive, to be loving, to be present.
Taking the time to do those things becomes a transformative act. First, it makes me a better spouse, parent, friend, and co-worker. But lo and behold — it makes me a better giver. After all, the best gifts are offered in a spirit of gratitude. If I spend time with a friend, I may learn that this holiday season, she’s focused on her family and is doing a little nesting. I can find that friend something for her home; another friend of mine might be struggling a little, as so many of us do during the holidays. She might just need a little “happy,” something fun and frivolous she wouldn’t buy herself. Something to remind her she is loved.
Gratitude also positions us to respond to more serious needs. We’ve all experienced a holiday or two that was overshadowed by a struggle of some kind, whether it’s loss, lack, or depression. Staying rooted in gratitude keeps us sensitive to others, connected to the awareness that whether we find ourselves standing strong on the mountaintop, or struggling in the valley, we can be better together.
We can give to our community with the same sensitivity, in a spirit of gratitude and humility — listening first, and then responding to the need.
Thankfully, it seems we will all be able to celebrate together this year. Really, isn’t that the gift? A return to the big family table, to sharing a meal and to making memories together. As we fight long lines in our local shops, click online and add to our carts, and (surely not!) battle it out over the last can of pumpkin in our grocery aisles, remember to do it all in a spirit of gratitude, even if all you can hear is Mariah Carey belting it out for the 17th time that day.
(Zoe Lawhorn serves as president of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, a collective giving circle of more than 300 women with a mission of transforming our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children. Any woman with a giving heart is welcome to join our organization. Please visit www.womensfundsc.org for information about membership and outreach.)