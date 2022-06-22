“The time is always right to do what is right.” Those famous words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. can serve as inspiration for donors in uncertain times. According to some experts, our economy is unavoidably headed for a recession. One of my friends, out of genuine curiosity, posted on Jan. 20, 2021, that the price of gas in Dallas was $1.95 per gallon. Who could believe we would be over $4 per gallon today? The Consumer Price index, which measures what consumers are paying for goods and services including food, gas and shelter, is up 8.6% for the past 12 months through May. The S&P 500 is down over 20% since the beginning of this year, and it is difficult to know if the stock market has found the bottom or if it is going to continue to fall. By many measures, we are living in uncertain times.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph had an excellent article last week about the impact of inflation on local charities and the families they serve. When the price of food, transportation and shelter increase, the most vulnerable of our neighbors are the ones who are least able to absorb the rising costs. If you are fortunate, the pain at the pump is an inconvenience. If you are living paycheck to paycheck, the cost of gas could make it impossible to afford food or necessary medications. It has also been very hot the past few weeks, which raises the cost of keeping a home, livable, much less comfortable. PATH is holding their annual fan drive to help provide relief from the Texas heat. The East Texas Regional Food Bank and PATH were highlighted in the news for the increase in demand they are seeing from families that find themselves lacking food and other basic living resources such as funds for rent, utilities and prescription medications.
Inflation is not a new crisis. We experience cycles of inflation and recession periodically, and they tend to create the same strains on individuals, including rising costs and job losses. As our economy continues to struggle back from the unexpected global pandemic, we continue to experience normal disruptions such as storms and unbearable heat.
So what should a generous person do in the face of uncertain times?
First, remain calm. It is not helpful to panic and withdraw from the pressure of our present uncertainties. Gather information from sources you trust with regard to needs in our community.
Second, continue to give. If you usually make gifts to support the fan drive or other summer needs, don’t let present circumstances change your habits.
Third, consider an additional gift to meet the extraordinary demand. It is very hot and the price of gas is at historic levels. If you are fortunate to not have to worry about your basic needs, then you are probably in a position to make a real difference in the life of someone who is more deeply affected. If our staff at the East Texas Communities Foundation can help connect you and your generosity with local needs, we would consider it our honor to assist you. Please don’t hesitate to call us.
As we reflect on the words of Dr. King, at a time like this, “The time is always right to do what is right.” Perhaps making a gift to a local charity to help others through this present uncertainty is your next best opportunity to give well.